Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 75,850; Metal, Pharma, Cons Dur, Oil weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, January 27, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 declined at market open on Monday, amid mixed global and domestic cues. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 581.45 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 75,609, and the Nifty50 was at 22,941, down by 151.20 points, or 0.65 per cent. After the opening bell, on the BSE Sensex, only four stocks, Hindustan Unilever (up 0.98 per cent), followed by ICICI Bank, ITC, and Asian Paint, were trading higher, while the rest declined, with losses led by Zomato (down 2.39 per cent), followed by IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp., and Tata Steel. On the Nifty50, seven stocks were trading higher, while the rest declined. Gains were led by Britannia Industries (up 1.58 per cent), followed by Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, and Nestle India, while losses were capped by Shriram Finance (down 2.46 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, BEL, Power Grid Corp., and IndusInd Bank. Across sectors, the Media index was the top laggard, falling 2.42 per cent, followed by the Metal index dragging 1.77 per cent, and the Consumer Durables index lower by 1.63 per cent. Other major sectoral indices were also lower, including notable ones like the Nifty Bank (down 0.76 per cent), Auto (down 0.78 per cent), Financial Services (down 0.53 per cent), IT (down 0.85 per cent), Pharma (down 0.61 per cent), Private Bank (down 0.73 per cent), and Oil and Gas (down 1.05 per cent). On the flip side, the FMCG and Realty indices were trading in the green, with gains of 0.13 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. However, the pain was again apparent in the broader markets, with the Nifty Midcap 100 losing 1.71 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 dragging 2.91 per cent. India's risk gauge, the India VIX, had climbed 6.19 per cent, to 17.78. As the Donald Trump-led new US administration and representatives on Capitol Hill work out ways to fulfil Trump's agenda of imposing tariffs on major trading partners, apart from lowering tax rates, and deregulation, while managing the country's Federal debt levels, markets there are having their own moment of uncertainty and volatility, reminiscent of Trump's first term as US President.

Moreover, with the upcoming Federal Reserve FOMC meeting (scheduled for anuary 28 and 29) likely set to factor in the impact of Trump's policies in its inflation outlook, and rate cut forecasts, markets there are likely to remain cautious.

Closer home, investors are keeping a keen eye on companies reporting December quarter results to get a sense of the economy's growth trajectory, while anticipating measures from the government during the Budget 2025-26 to spur domestic consumption and economic activity in the face of multiple headwinds, which include short- and longer-term risks, while keeping the India growth story intact.

In that background, the exodus of FPIs from the Indian equity markets -- they have withdrawn Rs 64,156 crore ($ 7.44 billion) this month so far -- has continued unabated on depreciation of the rupee, rise in the US bond yields and expectation of a tepid earning season.

This has further pressured domestic markets, dragging frontline indices lower across sectors.

However, a majority of India's chief executive officers (CEOs) expects the Union Budget on February 1 to stimulate consumer spending, speed up initiatives to modernise infrastructure, and spur job creation. A dipstick survey of 17 CEOs conducted last week revealed that 82 per cent of the respondents expect the Union Budget to take steps to boost consumption.

In other news, most economists who met the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) top brass including Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently as a part of pre-policy consultations told the central banks officials that a rate cut may not be enough to reinvigorate the economy, which they said needed durable liquidity infusion.

Elsewhere, the benchmark Nifty 50 has recorded its third consecutive weekly decline and remains exposed to further losses as critical support levels have yet to be tested, according to technical analysts. The Nifty 50 is down 12.6 per cent from its peak in September, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap down 13.7 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively. Rajesh Bhosale, a technical analyst at Angel One, predicts continued volatility in the markets. The price movements since September have formed a 'falling wedge' pattern.

Separately, Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer (CIO) at PGIM India Mutual Fund (MF), says the volatility in the equity market may persist for an extended period as early trends in the third-quarter (Q3) results and management commentary are not promising. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Paharia said that the medium-to-long-term outlook remains positive.

That apart, multi-asset allocation funds, which gained traction following the shift in debt fund taxation in April 2023, continued their upward trajectory in 2024, with assets under management (AUM) nearly doubling during the year. AUM, which stood at Rs 52,869 crore at the beginning of the year, topped Rs 1 trillion for the first time in November 2024.

Elsewhere, automobile companies are expected to post revenue growth in the range of 7-13 per cent during the third quarter of 2024-25 riding on healthy rural demand and new launches, while the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growth rate is likely to be in the range of 9-13 per cent, brokerages believe.

In the primary markets today, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited IPO from the mainline section and Rexpro Enterprises Limited IPO from the SME section will see their basis of allotment get finalised today, while CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited IPO from the SME section will be listed on the bourses. Further, in the SME section, CLN Energy Limited IPO will have its Day 3 of subscription window, and H.M. Electro Mech Limited IPO and GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO will see their Day 2 of subscription windows.

In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 ended lower. The Sensex shed as much as 329.92 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 76,190.46, and the Nifty50 ended lower by 113.15 points or 0.49 per cent at 23,092.20.

Small-cap shares felt the most heat among the broader market indices, with the Nifty Smallcap100 ending lower by 2.35 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index ended lower by 1.55 per cent.

All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty FMCG and IT indices, ended in the red. Among others, Nifty Realty, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs indices ended lower by over 2 per cent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, and Consumer Durables indices ended lower by over 1 per cent each.

In another sphere, factory activity contracted unexpectedly in January in China, reversing the expansionary momentum in the past three months, partly due to a slow season ahead of the Lunar New year. The official purchasing managers’ index for January came in at 49.1, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The reading fell short of Reuters poll estimates of 50.1. PMI. The index came in at 50.1 in December, while in November it was 50.3.

China’s non-manufacturing PMI, which measures services and construction activity, fell to 50.2 in January, compared to 52.2 in the preceding month.

Separately, China’s industrial profits jumped 11 per cent in December from a year earlier. Corporate profits have been recovering from a sharp 27 per cent year-on-year plunge in September — their steepest drop since March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had slumped 7.3 per cent on year in November and 10 per cent in October, as a slump in the real estate sector and bleak income prospects continued to weigh on consumer demand.

However, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, with Australian, Taiwan and South Korean markets were closed for holidays. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.33 per cent, while the Topix was ahead by 0.62 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was ahead by 0.85 per cent, while the CSI 300 was lower by 0.07 per cent.

That apart, the US dollar slid on Friday, clocking its weakest week since November 2023 last week on ebbing fears of tariffs from the Trump administration, but those worries resurfaced after he said he will impose sweeping measures on Colombia.

Trump told Fox News on Thursday his recent conversation with President Xi Jinping was friendly and he thought he could reach a trade deal with China.

"We have one very big power over China, and that's tariffs, and they don't want them, and I'd rather not have to use it, but it's a tremendous power over China," he said.

The US dollar dropped as much as 0.8 per cent against a basket of currencies on Friday, before narrowing losses at the end of the day to be down 0.65 per cent. But it still had its biggest weekly loss since November 2023, having lost 1.8 per cent since Monday.

Some analysts warned that the dollar could rise again if the US tariff and interest rate policies shifted.

On Monday, the dollar firmed as traders pondered the ramifications of US President Donald Trump's tariff plans at the start of a week where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six units, was at 107.6, still close to the one-month low it touched last week.

The MSCI index for world stocks ended little changed, while stocks on Wall Street were lackluster. The S&P 500 index was down 0.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.5 per cent.

China's stock markets and currency rallied on the back of Trump's comments, leaving the blue chip index up 0.8 per cent and the yuan strengthened against the dollar, which fell 0.7 per cent to 7.239 in the offshore market.

Oil prices stabilised and pared losses that were incurred after Trump said he will be asking Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices.

US crude futures edged higher to $74.66 a barrel and Brent crude was up 0.3 per cent at $78.50.

Amelie Derambure, senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Amundi in Paris, said Trump's pro-America policies require lower oil prices.

"These types of policies could also benefit other players in the world, like Europe for instance, if we have a lower oil price that's going to benefit Europe as well - so at last there is something that he wants to implement that is not detrimental to Europe," she said.

"It shows that he's willing to negotiate and he wants to be maybe a bit more subtle this time."

European stocks reflected this greater optimism. The STOXX 600 initially rose 0.3 per cent on the day, driven by a burst higher in luxury goods retailers after solid earnings from Burberry. It retreated by midday in New York to be flat.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that it could be time to start investing in Europe again.

"There's too much pessimism on Europe," he said during a panel debate on the global economic outlook. "I believe it's probably time to be investing back into Europe," he said, adding there was still progress to be made in areas such as capital markets union.

Surveys earlier on Friday showed euro zone businesses saw a modest return to growth at the start of the new year.

In currency markets, the yen gained 0.2 per cent against the dollar to 155.7 after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will keep raising interest rates as wage and price increases broaden, adding that there was scope to push up borrowing costs further before they reach levels deemed neutral to the economy.

Treasury yields, which have retreated from January's highs as some of the worry about a renewed spike in inflation has faded, were steady on Friday.

The US 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 4.6194 per cent, below last week's 14-month high of 4.809 per cent.

The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are due to meet this week as policymakers digest early moves of the Trump administration.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates on hold but the larger story unfolding will be how the central bank confronts early moves by Trump that are likely to shape the economy this year, including demands the Fed continue lowering borrowing costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)