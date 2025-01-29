Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts higher at 76,100; IT, Auto lead, FMCG drags, Broader mkts gain
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts higher at 76,100; IT, Auto lead, FMCG drags, Broader mkts gain

Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark equity indices were higher at pre-open on Wednesday on the back of improving global cues ahead of major global and domestic macroeconomic events during the week

SI Reporter New Delhi
Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,920.69 crore on January 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 6,814.33 crore on Tuesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

7 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Cipla lead on NSE

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT, Auto, Media lead gains

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in green

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty jumps above 23,000 mark

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 250 pts

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23k in pre-opening deals

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 230 points higher in pre-open

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Balkrishna Industries to gain from volume recovery, market share expansion

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Malpani Pipes Fittings sets Rs 85-90 price band for IPO to open on Jan 29

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Trump calls for 'fair' trade ties with 'tariff maker' India

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's liquidity move boosts rate cut expectations: Canara Bank MD & CEO

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good or bad: DeepSeek's ripple effect set to impact Indian IT industry

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Jan 29: Bajaj Auto, Maruti, BHEL, MOSL, Bosch, Exide Ind

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index providers seeing healthy competition, innovation: Asia Index MD & CEO

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Experts see change of tack in Reserve Bank of India's liquidity handling

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India's $5 billion swap shakes up rupee and bond markets

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi develops web-based portal for reporting glitches by exchanges, MIIs

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: No GST on penal fees for loan non-compliance, says finance ministry

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India valuation not stretched on 'equity risk premium' metric: BlackRock

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Record 2,461 stocks flash red as January marks worst stock corrections

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's today's stock pick, Nifty outlook by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: Maruti, TaMo Q3; Nasdaq; FIIs; Denta Water, Dr Agarwal's IPOs

7:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan, Australia markets gain

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street climbs as tech stocks recoup some losses

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Energy down over 5% as Q3 net profit declines 27% YoY to Rs 167 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Energy Q3 consolidated net profit came in at Rs 167 crore against Rs 231 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 853 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 2,400 crore compared to Rs 2,543 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 920 crore versus Rs 1,113 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 38.33 per cent compared with 43.73 per cent (Y-o-Y). The company approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs.  
 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto gains nearly 5% as Q3 net profit climbs over 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 2,108 crore compared to Rs 2,042 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 2,128 crore. Q3 revenue at Rs 12,810 crore against Rs 12,114 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 12,963 crore. Q3 Ebitda at Rs 2,580 crore versus Rs 2,430 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 2,545 crore. Ebitda margin at 20.15 per cent compared with 20.10 per cent (Y-o-Y); estimate 19.6 per cent.  

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Cipla lead on NSE

Bajaj Auto, Infosys, and Cipla were among the top five gainers on NSE.

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT, Auto, Media lead gains

Among sectors, Nifty IT, Auto and Media stocks led the gains. 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in green

The BSE SmallCap index rose 1.06 per cent while the BSE MidCap index surged 0.86 per cent.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

21 out of 30 stocks were trading in green on the BSE Sensex.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty jumps above 23,000 mark

NSE's Nifty50 was trading at 23,033 level in the opening trades of Wednesday.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 250 pts

The BSE Sensex surged 276 points or 0.36 per cent at 76,178 level.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23k in pre-opening deals

The NSE's Nifty50 rose 65 points in the pre-opening trade of Wednesday.

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 230 points higher in pre-open

The BSE Sensex was 236 points higher in pre-opening deals.

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Balkrishna Industries to gain from volume recovery, market share expansion

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The country’s largest tyremaker by market capitalisation Balkrishna Industries delivered a volume growth of 5 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY25) in a weak demand environment. While demand conditions continue to remain weak, the company has guided for a low single-digit volume growth for FY25. Though there are multiple headwinds, brokerages believe that the company is well-placed to benefit from a revival in demand going ahead. The stock was the largest gainer on Tuesday with gains of 5.5 per cent.
 
IIFL Research expects strong earnings growth when demand momentum improves. Analysts led by Joseph George of the brokerage conservatively forecast 8-10 per cent volume growth in FY26/FY27. READ MORE
 

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Malpani Pipes Fittings sets Rs 85-90 price band for IPO to open on Jan 29

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Malpani Pipes And Fittings Ltd on Tuesday said it has fixed the price band of Rs 85-90 per share for Rs 26 crore initial public offer, which will hit the markets on January 29. At the upper end of the price band, the company will fetch up to Rs 25.92 crore from the IPO.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on Friday i.e January 31 and the shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, the company said in a statement. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 28.80 lakh equity shares. READ MORE
 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Trump calls for 'fair' trade ties with 'tariff maker' India

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has grouped India alongside China and Brazil as “tremendous tariff makers”, vowing to impose tariffs on countries he claims harm the United States. During a separate telephonic conversation, Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost India’s procurement of American security equipment to foster a “fair” bilateral trade relationship.
 
“We’re going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean us harm. Well, they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good. Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker; and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So we are not going to let that happen any longer,” Trump said at a rally in Florida. READ MORE
 

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's liquidity move boosts rate cut expectations: Canara Bank MD & CEO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s steps to address liquidity conditions support the expectation of a rate cut, said K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive officer, Canara Bank, in a telephonic interview with Abhijit Lele. READ MORE
 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday returned a letter by the Florida-based entrepreneur Digvijay ‘Danny’ Gaekwad seeking permission to make a “competing open offer” for equity shares of Religare Enterprises (REL).

In a disclosure made to the exchanges, the financial services firm shared the letter sent by Sebi in response to Gaekwad’s proposal seeking permission to acquire 55 per cent of REL at Rs 275 per share. 
 
“The letters submitted by Digvijay Laxmansinh Gaekwad are being returned since the same is not an exemption application in terms of Regulation 11 of Sebi (SAST) Regulations, 2011,” said the market regulator. READ MORE
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, January 29, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Wednesday, amid improving global cues. 
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 272 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 76,173.41, and the Nifty50 was at 23,028.20, up 70.95 points, or 0.31 per cent.
 
After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, 9 stocks were trading lower, while the rest climbed. Gains were led by Infosys (up 1.60 per cent), followed by Zomato, TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra, while on the flip side, losses were capped by NTPC (down 0.49 per cent), followed by Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, and Sun Pharma.
  On the Nifty50, 29 stocks were trading higher, while the rest declined. Gains were led by Bajaj Auto (up 4.40 per cent), followed by Infosys, BEL, Cipla, and Hero MotoCo, while losses were capped by Tata Consumer Products (down 1.02 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, and Nestle India.
  Across sectors, the Media and IT indices were the top gainers, climbing 1.59 per cent, and 1.54 per cent, respectively, followed by Auto (up 0.92 per cent). Other narrow market indices trading higher included Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, and Oil, while the FMCG index was down 0.38 per cent. 
  In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was ahead by 0.81 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was higher by 0.98 per cent. The India VIX, India's risk gauge, was higher by 0.64 per cent, at 18.31.
  Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 broke their two day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday, and the US markets also climbed up from the selloff on Monday engendered by intensifying competition in the AI space due to the emergence of China-built generative artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek's AI model. 
  Investors here would be looking to continue this positive momentum, while tracking December quarter results from companies along with developments around a number of macroeconomic events on the horizon, including the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and inflation outlook  in the face of President Donald Trump's tariff threats, the Budget 2025-26 presentation on Saturday, February 1, and the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision next week.
  
The Sensex ended Tuesday's session at 75,901, with a gain of 535 points, or 0.7 per cent. The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,957, with a gain of 128 points, or 0.6 per cent. The indices had rallied up to 1.5 per cent intra-day. READ MORE
  However, January 2025 is shaping up to be the worst month on record for stock corrections, with 2,461 companies listed on the BSE seeing a drop in value, so far. This eclipses the previous high of 2,334 stocks in March 2024. The ratio of advancing to declining stocks stands at 0.82 — only marginally better than February 2023’s 0.81. READ MORE
  Moreover, according to BlackRock Investment Institute, India’s valuations are not “materially expensive” compared to peers but the returns over the next five years could be in low double digits. In its 2025 ‘Global Outlook Report’, the research firm said India’s high price to earnings (P/E) ratio is on account of its relatively strong growth outlook, while forecasting that corporate earnings are expected to remain strong over the long run. READ MORE
  In other news, the forward premium on the USD/INR one-month contract declined by 35 basis points (bps), while the one-year forward premium fell by 10 bps to 2.19 per cent following the RBI’s announcement of a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction worth $5 billion for a six-month tenor, scheduled for January 31. READ MORE
  Separately, K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive officer, Canara Bank, said the RBI’s steps to address liquidity conditions support the expectation of a rate cut, in a telephonic interview with Abhijit Lele. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump has grouped India alongside China and Brazil as “tremendous tariff makers”, vowing to impose tariffs on countries he claims harm the United States. During a separate telephonic conversation, Trump urged PM Narendra Modi to boost India’s procurement of American security equipment to foster a “fair” bilateral trade relationship. READ MORE
  That apart, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India and Indonesia economist and managing director (global research), HSBC, writes that with India’s 2025-26 (FY26) Budget to be presented on February 1, followed closely by the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on February 7, policymakers are facing a particularly complex environment. In that backdrop, Policy stimulus could help get GDP growth back up to 6.5 per cent. But what form should that take: A higher fiscal impulse, or looser monetary policy? READ MORE
  Meanwhile, in the primary markets, in the mainline section, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited IPO will list on the bourses, and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited IPO will open of subscription. 
  In the SME section, Malpani Pipes And Fittings Limited IPO will open for subbscription, and the basis of allotment for H.M. Electro Mech Limited IPO and GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO will get finalised today.
  Elsewhere, in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and Australian stocks rose on Wednesday, while Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
  Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was 0.42 per cent higher, while the Topix advanced 0.39 per cent, reversing from the previous session’s losses. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.83 per cent. 
  In the US markets, technology stocks regained ground on Tuesday, a day after a low-cost Chinese AI model rattled markets, while traders rotated back into the dollar from safe-haven currencies.
  The tech rebound boosted Wall Street's main stock indices, with Nasdaq adding about 2 per cent and chip giant Nvidia up 9 per cent. The S&P 500 gained about 0.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent. 
  Nasdaq shares had tumbled on Monday as Nvidia fell 17 per cent, losing nearly $593 billion of its value in the biggest one-day market capitalization loss in history. 
  Investors' reassessment of developments in the AI sector will also heighten investor interest in this week's earnings at Microsoft, Tesla and Meta. Executives can expect to be asked whether they still plan to spend so much on computing power.
  European tech stocks stabilised on Tuesday and the broad STOXX 600 share benchmark hit a new intraday high, a sign of how strongly shares have been performing in recent weeks. 
  Trade tensions over US President Donald Trump's policies remained in the mix, supporting the dollar and driving investors back out of Treasuries.
  Trump still plans to make good on his promise to issue tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday, a White House spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday. The spokesperson said Trump is also still weighing fresh tariffs on China for Saturday. 
  US Treasuries, which rallied on Monday as part of the risk-off move, were little changed, with benchmark 10-year yields last trading at 4.538 per cent. 
  There are also central bank meetings for bond and currency investors to grapple with. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady at its meeting which concludes on Wednesday, and the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday.
  US consumer confidence weakened for a second straight month in January amid renewed concerns about the labor market and inflation, while a new report from the US Commerce Department suggested business investment in equipment was poised to pick up in the first quarter.
  Oil prices settled up on Tuesday, bouncing back from multi-week lows, after the White House reiterated its tariff plans for Canadian and Mexican imports.
  Gold, which had slipped as investors liquidated bullion to cover losses, added 0.8 per cent to $2,762 an ounce.  (With input from agencies.)
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE Sensexsensex niftyNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty 50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityIndian stock marketsUS stock marketsGlobal stock marketsAsian marketsUS marketsIndian marketsEquitiesUS equitiesIndian equitiesFII outflowsIPO GMPQ3 results

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News