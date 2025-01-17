Stocks to Watch, Jan 17: RIL, Infy, Axis Bank, Havells, LTIMindtree, HFCL

Stocks to watch on Friday, January 17, 2025: Indian equities are poised for subdued start on Friday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 47 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,330 level.

On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 169 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 77,042.82, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,311.80, rising 98 points or 0.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Friday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indian Hotels, Jio Financial Services, Rallis India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Supreme Petrochem, Sterlite Technologies, Swaraj Engines, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, Steel Strips Wheels, Aether Industries, 5paisa Capital, Concord Enviro Systems, Sanathan Textiles, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Mamata Machinery, and MRO-TEK Realty will announce their quarterly earnings on January 17.

Listings today: Capital Infra IPO (Mainline) and Sat Kartar Shopping IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.

Reliance Industries: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18,540 crore versus Rs 17,265 crore (Y-o-Y), up 7.39 per cent. Revenue rose to Rs 2,44,000 crore from Rs 2,28,000 crore (Y-o-Y), up 7.02 per cent. Ebitda increased to Rs 43,789 crore from Rs 40,656 crore (Y-o-Y), up 7.71 per cent, while Ebitda margin improved slightly to 17.96 per cent from 17.83 per cent (Y-o-Y), up 0.13 percentage points.

Infosys: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6,810 crore versus Rs 6,500 crore Q-o-Q, up 4.77 per cent, in line with estimates of Rs 6,753 crore. Revenue increased to Rs 41,760 crore from Rs 41,000 crore Q-o-Q, up 1.85 per cent, surpassing the estimated Rs 41,300 crore. EBIT stood at Rs 8,912 crore versus Rs 8,650 crore Q-o-Q, up 3.03 per cent, with an Ebit margin of 21.34 per cent versus 21.10 per cent Q-o-Q, up 0.24 percentage points.

Axis Bank: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 6,304 crore from Rs 6,071 crore (Y-o-Y), up 3.83 per cent, meeting estimates of Rs 6,284 crore. Interest earned increased to Rs 30,950 crore from Rs 27,960 crore (Y-o-Y), up 10.71 per cent. Gross NPA stood at 1.46 per cent versus 1.44 per cent Q-o-Q, up 0.02 percentage points, while net NPA was 0.35 per cent versus 0.34 per cent Q-o-Q, up 0.01 percentage points. Provisions were Rs 2,156 crore compared to Rs 2,204 crore Q-o-Q, down 2.18 per cent.

Havells India: Q3 consolidated net profit was Rs 278 crore versus Rs 288 crore (Y-o-Y), down 3.47 per cent. Revenue rose to Rs 4,889 crore from Rs 4,414 crore (Y-o-Y), up 10.75 per cent. Ebitda stood at Rs 426 crore versus Rs 433 crore (Y-o-Y), down 1.62 per cent, with Ebitda margin at 8.71 per cent compared to 9.81 per cent (Y-o-Y), down 1.10 percentage points.

LTIMindtree: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,085 crore versus Rs 1,250 crore Q-o-Q, down 13.2 per cent, missing estimates of Rs 1,120 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 9,661 crore from Rs 9,400 crore Q-o-Q, up 2.78 per cent, slightly above the estimated Rs 9,627 crore. EBIT stood at Rs 1,339 crore versus Rs 1,460 crore Q-o-Q, down 8.28 per cent, with an EBIT margin of 13.76 per cent versus 15.46 per cent Q-o-Q, down 1.70 percentage points.

Metro Brands: Q3 standalone net profit came in at Rs 94.1 crore versus Rs 95.7 crore (Y-o-Y), down 1.67 per cent. Revenue rose to Rs 688 crore from Rs 616 crore (Y-o-Y), up 11.69 per cent. Ebitda stood at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 197 crore (Y-o-Y), up 13.20 per cent, with Ebitda margin at 32.41 per cent compared to 31.57 per cent (Y-o-Y), up 0.84 percentage points.

Radhika Jeweltech: Q3 standalone net profit surged to Rs 22.7 crore from Rs 15.7 crore (Y-o-Y), up 44.59 per cent. Revenue rose to Rs 206 crore from Rs 180 crore (Y-o-Y), up 14.44 per cent. Ebitda stood at Rs 31.7 crore versus Rs 21.5 crore (Y-o-Y), up 47.44 per cent, with an Ebitda margin of 15.37 per cent versus 12.24 per cent (Y-o-Y), up 3.13 percentage points.

TVS Motors: The company announced its entry into Morocco in collaboration with its distribution partner Hindi Motors. It is launching a wide range of two-wheelers in Morocco, including the TVS NTORQ 125, TVS Raider 125, and TVS Apache 160 and 200.

Ravindra Energy: The company received an award to develop 44 MW solar projects. The average PPA tariff is set at Rs 3.10 per unit.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The company executed a Rs 31,802 crore loan agreement with an SBI-led consortium to fund its petrochemical complex and refinery expansion at Bina.

AIA Engineering: The company’s subsidiary Vega ME will establish manufacturing facilities in China and Ghana and is evaluating locations like Indonesia for further expansion. AIA plans a capacity addition of 100,000 MTPA, requiring an investment of approximately $50 million (Rs 410 crore), with completion within three years.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company received a new contract for manufacturing, marketing, and selling the product Magnesium L Threonate (Magtein®) in the Indian market.

Hatsun Agro Product: Q3 standalone net profit dropped to Rs 40.9 crore from Rs 57.4 crore (Y-o-Y), down 28.71 per cent. Revenue increased to Rs 2,009 crore from Rs 1,890 crore (Y-o-Y), up 6.30 per cent. Ebitda was Rs 214 crore versus Rs 213 crore (Y-o-Y), up 0.47 per cent, with Ebitda margin at 10.65 per cent compared to 11.27 per cent (Y-o-Y), down 0.62 percentage points.

HFCL: The company bagged an advance work order worth Rs 2,501 crore from BSNL.

Mastek: Q3 consolidated net profit declined to Rs 94.7 crore from Rs 128 crore Q-o-Q, down 25.98 per cent. EBIT stood at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 123 crore Q-o-Q, up 0.81 per cent, with an EBIT margin of 14.27 per cent versus 14.21 per cent Q-o-Q, up 0.06 percentage points.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers: Q3 Ebitda stood at Rs 10.76 crore compared to a loss of Rs 14.7 crore (Y-o-Y). Net profit was Rs 12.6 crore versus a loss of Rs 27 crore (Y-o-Y).

Waaree Renewable Tech: Q3 consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 53.5 crore from Rs 64.2 crore (Y-o-Y), down 16.71 per cent. Revenue rose to Rs 360 crore from Rs 324 crore (Y-o-Y), up 11.11 per cent. Ebitda stood at Rs 71.92 crore versus Rs 87.8 crore (Y-o-Y), down 18.11 per cent, with an Ebitda margin of 19.96 per cent compared to 27.08 per cent (Y-o-Y), down 7.12 percentage points.

Spencers Retail: Q3 consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 47.3 crore from Rs 51.2 crore (Y-o-Y), down 7.62 per cent. Revenue fell to Rs 520 crore from Rs 654 crore (Y-o-Y), down 20.49 per cent. Ebitda was Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 11.76 crore (Y-o-Y), up 0.34 per cent, with an Ebitda margin at 2.28 per cent compared to 1.80 per cent (Y-o-Y), up 0.48 percentage points.

Last Mile Enterprises: The company approved a subdivision of its equity shares in the ratio of 1:10.