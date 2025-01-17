Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Bank Nifty by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Bank Nifty Today: The short-term trend in Nifty Bank has turned positive as the index price has crossed its 5-day EMANandish Shah Mumbai
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Jan Expiry) 49,500 CALL at Rs 652 & simultaneously sell 50,000 CALL at Rs 432
Lot Size: 15
Cost of the strategy: Rs 220 (Rs 3,300 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 4,200 if BANK NIFTY closes at or above 50,000 on 30 Jan expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 49,720
Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.27
Approx margin required: Rs 14,800
Rationale:
>> Long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen 2 per cent (Prov) rise in the open interest, with the index closing 1.08 per cent higher on Thursday.
>> The short-term trend has turned positive as index price has crossed its 5-day EMA.
>> Bank Nifty open interest put-call ratio is placed at an oversold level of 0.60, suggesting higher possibility of a pullback rally from hereon.
>> Amongst the Bank Nifty options, aggressive Put writing is seen at 48,500-49,000 levels.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
===================================
Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.