Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Bank Nifty by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Jan Expiry) 49,500 CALL at Rs 652 & simultaneously sell 50,000 CALL at Rs 432

Lot Size: 15

Cost of the strategy: Rs 220 (Rs 3,300 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 4,200 if BANK NIFTY closes at or above 50,000 on 30 Jan expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 49,720

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.27

Approx margin required: Rs 14,800

Rationale:

>> Long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen 2 per cent (Prov) rise in the open interest, with the index closing 1.08 per cent higher on Thursday.

>> The short-term trend has turned positive as index price has crossed its 5-day EMA.

>> Bank Nifty open interest put-call ratio is placed at an oversold level of 0.60, suggesting higher possibility of a pullback rally from hereon.

>> Amongst the Bank Nifty options, aggressive Put writing is seen at 48,500-49,000 levels.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.