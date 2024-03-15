Stocks to Watch, March 15: BPCL, IOC, IIFL Finance, Paytm, YES Bank, Biocon

Stocks to Watch on Friday, March 15: Global mood remains sombre Friday morning after red-hot wholesale inflation in the US reduced early rate cut bets. Producer prices in the US grew at 0.6 per cent in February, higher than Street estimate of 0.3 per cent growth.

At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting over 100 points lower at 22,148 levels. Elsewhere in Asia, Kospi, Hang Seng, and ASX200 dropped over 1 per cent each. Nikkei, and Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, slipped up to 0.3 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the benchmark 10-year Treasury added about 10 basis points to 4.29 per cent. This put pressure on equities, with the 30-stock Dow down 0.35 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.29 per cent.

Oil marketing companies: The Centre has reduced prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, effective from March 15, 6 AM.

The move comes at a time when Brent crude oil is hovering above $85 per barrel.

Shalby: The multi-speciality hospital has entered into Term Loan Agreement, amounting to Rs 100 crore, with Bajaj Finance Limited for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Healers Hospital, and other general corporate purpose.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) resignation: CFOs of Mold-tek Technologies (Satya Kishore Nadikatla) have resigned.

Biocon, Eris Lifesciences: Eris Lifesciences, a chronic therapy-focused drug firm, has acquired the India-branded formulation business of Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, for Rs 1,242 crore. This includes portfolios in insulin, oncology, and critical care.

Paytm, YES Bank: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted approval to One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent firm of Paytm, to participate in UPI services as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, YES Bank will act as its Payment System Provider (PSP).

Separately, YES Bank will act as the merchant acquiring bank for Paytm's existing and new UPI merchants.

With this, the @Paytm handle would also be redirected to YES Bank.

IIFL Finance: Fitch Ratings has placed IIFL Finance on 'Rating Watch Negative', days after the Reserve Bank of India asked the company to stop new gold-backed lending.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp: The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, has initiated a search on March 13 at its registered office in Mumbai under the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company has bagged orders from the Government of Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SWPS) with PV modules under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) amounting to Rs 113.46 crore.

LoIs from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam: Companies that have received letters of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam will be on investor radar on Friday.

These include KPI Green Energy (50MW wind-solar hybrid power project).

InterGlobe Aviation: The company introduced 11 new codeshare routes across Australia in a pact with Qantas Airways.

Shakti Pumps: The company received a Rs 93 crore order from the Maharashtra Energy Department.

CEAT: The Board of CEAT has approved the appointment of Milind Sarwate as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the company for a period of five years w.e.f. 14 March 2024. The Board also approved the appointment of Sukanya Kripalu as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the company for a period of five years w.e.f. 14 March 2024.

Gufic Biosciences: The company has been granted a patent for an invention entitled 'Lyophilized Pharmsceutical Compositions of Dalbavanci'.

TVS Motor: The company's Singapore arm will invest $5.5 million in Ion Mobility.