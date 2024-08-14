Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

On the daily chart TVS Motor's price has broken out on the upside from an ascending triangle with higher-than-average buying volumes

shares
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Buy TVS Motor, CMP: Rs 2,631, Stop loss Rs 2,535, Target: Rs 2,820.
On the daily chart price has broken out on the upside from an ascending triangle with higher-than-average buying volumes. The RSI indicator is headed up which suggests upward momentum.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Buy Aurobindo Pharma, CMP: Rs 1,507, Stop loss Rs 1,445, Target: Rs 1,625.
Stock is in a strong uptrend with the most recent candle being a large bullish candle breaching the previous all-time high price. The ADX Indicator has been moving up since its trough which indicates the up move has strength to support it.

Buy Balrampur Chini CMP: Rs 511, Stop loss: Rs 495, Target: Rs 560
Price has broken out of a consolidation zone on the daily and weekly chart and holding gains at higher zones. The Rate of Change Indicator has turned up which confirms the up move.

=============

More From This Section

India just shy of top-weight China in the MSCI EM index after rejig

Mauritius FSC denies allegations against Sebi chief over offshore funds

SBI may sell 24% stake in YES Bank by March 2025, says report; shares fall

3 entities settle insider trading charges with Sebi in PNB Housing case

Premium

Red-hot growth projections point to cooler outlook for Voltas stock


(Chandan Taparia is a senior vice president of equity derivatives & technicals, broking & distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Nuvama says 'Buy' JTL Industries for 53% upside; initiates coverage

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Nykaa, SBI Card: Top stock picks by Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi for July 25

Should investors sell Nifty Auto, Energy on rise? Here's what charts reveal

Topics :Stock CallMarkets Sensex NiftyBuzzing stocksBSE NSEMarket newsTVS MotorAurobindo Pharma

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story