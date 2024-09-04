Upcoming IPO alert: DAM Capital Advisors files DRHP with Sebi; details

Upcoming IPO: DAM Capital Advisors, one of the leading investment banks in India, is all set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through the process. DAM Capital Advisors, in a press release, has announced that its initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of up to 3.206 crore shares of the company.

Through the IPO, investor selling shareholders - Multiples Alternate Asset Management is selling up to 8,800,000 shares, RBL Bank is offloading 6,831,000 shares, Easyaccess Financial Services is selling up to 5,123,250 shares, and Narotam Sekhsaria is offloading up to 7,068,600 shares, as per the DRHP. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moreover, Promoter Dharmesh Anil Mehta is also offloading 4,241,160 Equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 2 each. Nuvama Wealth Management Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

About DAM Capital Advisors

DAM Capital provides a wide range of financial solutions in areas of investment banking, comprising equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and structured finance advisory; and institutional equities, comprising broking and research.

As per the release, the company is one of the fastest-growing investment banks in India by revenue CAGR from Fiscals 2022 to 2024, with the highest profit margin in Fiscal 2024 among its peers. It was also one of the leading investment banks in India, with a market share of 12.1 per cent based on the number of IPOs and QIPs in Fiscal 2024.

The company's total consolidated revenue from operations in FY24 stood at Rs 1,80.04 crore, while it was reported at Rs 84.92 crore in FY23 and Rs 93.36 crore in FY22. DAM Capital's total consolidated profit for FY24 stood at Rs 68.89 crore, while it was reported at Rs 9.27 crore in FY23 and Rs 22.43 crore in FY22, as per the DRHP papers.