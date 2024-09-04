Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Minda Corp inks Technology Licensing Agreement with Sanco; stock up 2.6%

Minda Corp inks Technology Licensing Agreement with Sanco; stock up 2.6%

Minda Corporation shares rose 2.6 per cent and touched an intraday high of Rs 589 on BSE in Wednesday's trade. The stock gained after the company signed a Technology Licensing Agreement with China-bas

Minda Corp, charging solutions
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Minda Corporation shares rose 2.6 per cent and touched an intraday high of Rs 589 on BSE in Wednesday's trade. The stock gained after the company signed a Technology Licensing Agreement with China-based auto equipment manufacturer Sanco.

As of 1 PM, shares of Minda Corp were up 0.31 per cent or Rs 1.75 at Rs 572.6 per share. The market capitalisation of the company at around the same time stood at Rs 13,689.69 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship company of Spark Minda, has announced the signing of a Technology Licensing Agreement with Sanco Connecting Technology, China," the company's exchange filing stated.

As per the filing, the agreement will enhance the product portfolio offering of Minda Corp in the growing electric vehicles (EV) industry in the area of electrical distribution systems (EDS).

Under this agreement, Minda Corp and Sanco plan to locally develop EV connecting systems, charging gun assemblies with sockets and accessories, bus bars, cell contact systems, power distribution units (PDU), and battery distribution units (BDU).

"This collaboration will significantly boost Sanco’s presence in India’s expanding EV market. By leveraging Minda Corporation’s strong relationships with global automakers and extensive local production and engineering capabilities, we aim to deliver world-class, technology-backed solutions to Indian OEMs,” said Zhijian Zeng, Chairman of Sanco Connecting Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

Minda Corp Q1FY25

More From This Section

MOIL shares jump 3% after production rises 7% in first five months of FY25

Here's why Rama Steel Tubes shares rallied 14% on September 4; details here

Mankind Pharma shares gain after OTC biz transfer to subsidiary; details

Gala Precision IPO GMP soars on last bidding day; should you apply today?

This Dolly Khanna-owned stock has zoomed 263% in 3 month; stock at new high


Minda Corp reported a 42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 64 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,192 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 1,075 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of a robust product portfolio, an expanding customer base, and a focus on product premiumisation.

During the quarter, the company recorded earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 132 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 11.1 per cent.

Minda Corp Ltd share price history
 
In the past one year, shares of Minda Corp have lost 62.2 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 26.2 per cent during the same period. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CDSL, Allcargo, Minda Corp: These 5 overbought stocks can fall up to 13%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 25,100; VIX climbs, PSB, Auto, Metal drag

Is Canada closing its doors to more foreigners? What data reveals

Auto parts maker Motherson to launch $715 mn share sale to tap stock mkt

Morepen Lab rallies 8% in weak market; zooms 63% over QIP price in 1 month

Topics :Minda CorporationBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarketsS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story