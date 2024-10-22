Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Waaree Energies IPO Day 2: GMP up 100%, subscription soars 5x; invest now?

Waaree Energies IPO Day 2: GMP up 100%, subscription soars 5x; invest now?

The unlisted shares of Waaree Energies continue to command a solid premium in the grey market, reflecting favorable market sentiments for the public issue.

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Waaree Energies IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Waaree Energies continues to garner a favorable response from investors on the second day of its opening. Waaree Energies’ IPO, which opened for public subscription yesterday, has so far received bids for 10,80,25,128 shares from investors against 2,10,79,384 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 5.22 times, till around 11:27 AM on Tuesday, as per NSE data.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bid for the Waaree Energies IPO, subscribing for 13.34 times, followed by retail investors who bid for 4.57 times. Meanwhile, the quota reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) has received bids for 5,26,113 shares against 58,37,757 shares offered for that category, resulting in a subscription of 0.09 times.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


That said, the unlisted shares of Waaree Energies continue to command a solid premium in the grey market, reflecting favorable market sentiments for the public issue. Sources tracking grey market activities reveal that Waaree Energies shares were trading at a premium of Rs 1,500, against the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 1,503, a GMP of 99.80 per cent, as of 11:40 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Waaree Energies IPO details
Waaree Energies' IPO comprises a fresh issue of 23,952,095 shares and an offer for sale, with promoters and shareholders offloading up to 4,800,000 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The public issue is at a price band of Rs 1,427-Rs 1,503 per share with a lot size of 9 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 9 shares and in multiples thereof.

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Waaree Energies IPO is set to close tomorrow, on October 23, 2024. The basis of allotment for the Waaree Energies IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Thursday, October 24, 2024, and the company’s shares will be credited to demat accounts on Friday, October 25, 2024.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India trades 3% lower; Sensex 400 pts lower; Nifty at 24,650

Ambuja Cements climbs 2% after planning to buy 46.8% stake in Orient Cement

Paytm share price slips 5% post Q2FY25 results; Check details

Sona BLW Precision shares rise over 2% on inaugurating new plant in Manesar

Cement shares in focus as Ambuja to buy Orient; trading strategy here


Waaree Energies shares will tentatively make their market debut on Monday, October 28, 2024, by listing on the BSE and NSE.

Should you subscribe to Waaree Energies IPO?
Brokerages including Anand Rathi Research, Reliance Securities, Geojit, Swastika Investmart, and InCred Equities remain upbeat on the Waaree Energies IPO. READ MORE

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP recoups before listing: What should you expect?

Brokerages bullish on Waaree Energies IPO: GMP up 100%; should you bid?

Deepak Builders IPO opens today: GMP up 30%; should you park you money?

Hyundai Motor India IPO allotment: Check status; GMP shows weak listing

Sensex tanks 495 pts, Nifty at 24,750; Why India stock markets fell today?

Topics :IPO GMPIPO listing timeIPO allotmentIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsshare market

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story