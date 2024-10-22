Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat-to-positive start for India; Asia markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 22, 2024: Markets in India were likely headed for a flat start with a slightly positive bias as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures at 7:10 AM, as they were trading around 10 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close, at 24,798.

India stock markets traded under pressure on Monday as investors continued to book profit at higher levels amid the ongoing Q2 earnings season. Despite a near 3-per cent surge in HDFC Bank share price, benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices closed in the negative territory today.

The BSE Sensex index moved in a band of 959 points during the day, before closing at 81,151.27, down 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50, too, ended in the negative zone at 24,781, with losses of 73 points or 0.29 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Media index declined 2.8 per cent, the Nifty Realty 1.7 per cent, the Nifty IT 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank 1.3 per cent.

Only the Nifty Auto and Financial Services indices ended in the green, gaining 0.42 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively. All other sectoral indices ended in the red.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Tuesday, following a mixed showing on Wall Street overnight.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading down 1.3 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.2 per cent and its small cap peer Kosdaq was down 2 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was also down 1.24 per cent, and the broad based Topix was trading 0.79 per cent lower.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 per cent, and the CSI300 was down 0.32 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading ahead by 0.6 per cent. That apart, global equity markets lost ground on Monday as traders remained cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the US presidential election that helped push gold futures to new highs.

The Israeli military is continuing its attacks against Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, with hundreds of Beirut residents fleeing their homes late on Sunday as explosions rocked the Lebanese capital.

Gold prices surged to a record high on Monday and were little changed at $2,719.33 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent higher at $2,738.9.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow finished lower, with defensive stocks including real estate and healthcare among the leading drags. The Nasdaq closed slightly stronger, with Nvidia finishing at a record high, ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.80 per cent, to 42,931.60, the S&P 500 fell 0.18 per cent to 5,853.98 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27 per cent to 18,540.01.

The European shares index lost 0.66 per cent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.37 per cent. Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.5 per cent lower.

Oil prices settled up nearly 2 per cent after a more than 7 per cent drop last week. Brent crude futures settled up 1.68 per cent at $74.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 1.94 per cent higher at $70.56 a barrel.

Markets are pricing in a 89.3 per cent chance for a cut of 25 basis points (bps) at the Fed's November meeting, with an 10.7 per cent chance of the central bank holding rates steady, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 11.9 basis points to 4.194 per cent.

The dollar climbed, buoyed by a rise in US bond yields. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.86 per cent to 150.79.

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week cut rates for the third time this year. Data on Monday showed German producer prices fell more than expected in September.

The dollar index, which tracks its performance against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.49 per cent to 103.97.

(With inputs from Reuters.)