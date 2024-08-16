Apollo Hospitals Enterprise likely to ride on healthy business outlook

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APH) delivered an in-line performance for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY25 with growth in the number of patients. AHLL (Apollo Health & Lifestyle), a subsidiary, posted sales growth and profitability. APH also reduced operational costs at Healthco. However, GMV growth rates moderated.

APH’s consolidated revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~5,090 crore. Healthcare services revenue rose 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ~2,560 crore. Healthco revenue was up 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y at ~2,080 crore. The AHLL revenue increased 14.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ~370 crore. The Ebitda grew 32.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ~680 crore and adjusted PAT rose 83 per cent Y-o-Y to ~316 crore. In Q1FY25, the revenue contribution of cash, insurance, international patients and government segments was at 38 per cent, 47 per cent, 6 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The Ebitda margin expanded by 180 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 13.3 per cent. The Ebitda margins for healthcare services stood at 23.6 per cent and diagnostic and retail health had a margin of 8.4 per cent (up 110 bps Y-o-Y) and digital health at 1.1 per cent (turnaround vs Ebitda loss in Q1FY24).

Hospital segment’s Ebitda grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ~620 crore. Ebitda margin was flat Y-o-Y at 23.6 per cent. ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ~59,073. Volume of patients grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y and occupancy was 68 per cent versus 62 per cent Y-o-Y. The average length of stay was flat at 3.3 days.



Healthco, the pharmacy arm, 41 per cent of sales along with Apollo 24/7, posted Ebitda of ~22.5 crore versus ~56.6 crore loss Y-o-Y. The platform GMV grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ~700 crore. The pharma average order value increased 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ~1,072. A net of 44 stores were opened during the quarter, taking total stores to 6,074. AHLL contributed 7 per cent of sales. Apollo HealthCo, has entered into a binding agreement to raise equity capital of almost $300 million (~2,475 crore) from private equity investor Advent International.

The guidance was that healthcare services growth would be mid-teens. International revenue contribution may rise to 8-10 per cent by end-FY25, up from 6 per cent in Q1FY25. Bangladesh accounts for 30 per cent of international revenue. GMV is expected to grow 50 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25 for Healthco, with an increase in private labels and more customers. The company expects Ebitda breakeven for Apollo 24/7 in the next 4-6 quarters. Occupancy will be 68-70 per cent in FY25, led by international patients, a change in the payor mix, and increased insurance penetration. The company plans to launch its life insurance business in FY26/FY27 and is in the process of obtaining Irdai approval by October 2024.