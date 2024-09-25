Higher sales, occupancy to improve profit trajectory of Max Healthcare

Shares of healthcare services major Max Healthcare Institute gained over 23 per cent since the start of this month and the stock crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it closed 989.85 apiece at the NSE.

The gains were cornered on the back of a strong outlook for the sector and aggressive expansion plans for the chain led by acquisitions and organic growth.

The company recently acquired a 64 per cent equity stake of Jaypee Healthcare (JHL) with an option agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 36 per cent equity stake through cash consideration, including refinancing of debts of JHL at an enterprise value of Rs 1,660 crore.