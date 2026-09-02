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Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Medium-term gains, valuations may limit downsides for Happiest Minds

Medium-term gains, valuations may limit downsides for Happiest Minds

Brokerages have a mixed outlook on the stock, with leadership transition a concern, while growth opportunities and reasonable valuations offer support

Joseph Anantharaju
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oseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO of Happiest Minds
Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 7:42 PM IST
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The merger announcement of ITC’s subsidiary ITC Infotech and Happiest Minds Technologies to create the country’s 11th-largest listed information technology company by revenue has elicited contrasting reactions from investors. The ITC stock is up about 4.7 per cent at ₹266.5 since the deal was announced on August 31, while investors in Happiest Minds have been poorer by 14 per cent, with the stock falling to ₹354 during this period.
 
While there are significant synergies and opportunities to scale up the business, the lack of an acquisition premium has weighed on the stock of the Ashok Soota-promoted company. Further, the two-step process to acquire the 22 per cent promoter stake in Happiest Minds will not trigger an open offer, leaving no cash exit option for investors.
 
Brokerages have a mixed outlook on the Happiest Minds stock, with the ‘sell’ camp citing uncertainty over the leadership transition, while positive views are centred on growth opportunities over the medium to long term. Further, the sharp correction and the price targets translate into reasonable upside from current levels.
 
The two-step transaction process involves ITC Infotech buying the 22.1 per cent stake held by founder-promoter and promoter entities for ₹1,330 crore at ₹395 per share. This will be followed by the amalgamation of Happiest Minds into ITC Infotech through a share swap. Shareholders of Happiest Minds will receive 25 shares of ITC Infotech for every 81 shares they hold in the company.
 
HDFC Securities Research believes the transaction is structured to avoid an open offer, as the stake purchase is just under the 25 per cent threshold that would trigger a mandatory open offer. For minority shareholders, the practical outcome is straightforward: there is no cash exit at any stage, point out analysts Vinesh Vala and Amit Chandra. Further, the deal will also allow ITC Infotech to get listed without an initial public offering.
 
The merger values Happiest Minds at ₹405 per share, largely in line with its listed price when the deal was announced. After the deal, ITC Infotech will hold 73.4 per cent of the combined entity, while existing Happiest Minds shareholders will own 26.6 per cent. The transaction requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the expected timeline for closure is 15 months.
 
There are multiple positives to the deal, as the merged entity will be able to operate at scale, have a geographically diverse presence and cross-sell its services while gaining access to large enterprise deals.
 
Analysts Kunal Bajaj and Shreya Mehra of Choice Institutional Equities remain constructive on the transaction, as the combination provides Happiest Minds with the scale and breadth required to unlock its next leg of growth while retaining its core artificial intelligence and digital engineering strengths. The focus now shifts to execution, particularly the ability to convert greater scale and cross-selling opportunities into sustainable revenue growth while maintaining margins and differentiation, they add.
 
The combined entity ended 2025-26 with revenue of ₹7,033 crore. It is guiding for revenue growth of 12.5 per cent on a constant-currency basis and expects to hit the $1 billion (₹9,490 crore) mark by 2027-28 (FY28).
 
HDFC Securities has downgraded the stock to ‘add’, citing the absence of a takeover premium, uncertainty around the 15-month integration timeline, and a lack of clarity on the retention plans for the existing management team. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹400.
 
Choice Institutional Equities, however, has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹440. Given the recent correction, Happiest Minds trades at 18.8x FY28 earnings, which offers a favourable entry point given the potential benefits from the combination, says the brokerage.
   

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Topics :Stock AnalysisHappiest MindsITC Infotech

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

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