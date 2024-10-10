Sebi extends direct securities payout timeline from Oct 14 to Nov 11

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday extended the timeline for implementation of direct payout of securities to demat accounts from October 14 to November 11.

The market regulator said that the decision was to ensure smooth implementation after representation from key institutions like clearing corporations, exchanges, and stock brokers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Based on the review meeting held by Sebi with market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) and based on representation received from Brokers’ Industry Standards Forum (ISF), it has been decided that the circular shall come into effect from November 11, 2024, in order to ensure smooth implementation of payout of securities directly to the client’s demat account, without any disruption to the market players and investors,” said Sebi.

At present, the securities are credited to the broker and then transferred to the demat account of the investor by the broker. With the changes, the securities will be directly credited to the investor’s demat account—reducing the role of the broker who, until now, held the shares until the time of transfer.

Further, brokers will not be able to directly handle pledges for unpaid or margin-funded securities. If the security is not paid in full, the clearing corporation will mark the pledge directly in the client’s demat account until fully paid.

The extension was provided as the operational guidelines by clearing corporations were issued at the end of August instead of the earlier timeline of August 5.

The market regulator has also revised the timing of the payout from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm under Phase-I of the implementation, which covers the equity cash segment.

More From This Section

“As a result of direct payout, the securities shall be credited to the clients’ demat account on the same trading day instead of one working day from the receipt of payout from the exchange,” said Sebi in another circular on the same matter.