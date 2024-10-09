Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Mkt regulator Sebi approves appointment of Vijay Chandok as new NSDL head

Mkt regulator Sebi approves appointment of Vijay Chandok as new NSDL head

Chandok currently serves as the MD & CEO of ICICI Securities, the broking and investment banking arm of ICICI Bank

Vijay Chandok, ICICI Securities
Vijay Chandok
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Vijay Chandok as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL), the country's largest depository.

Chandok currently serves as the MD & CEO of ICICI Securities, the broking and investment banking arm of ICICI Bank.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


His appointment comes at a time when NSDL, a key market infrastructure institution, will launch its initial public offering (IPO).

NSDL has just received the nod from Sebi for its maiden share sale, which will see key stakeholders such as National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank, and HDFC Bank pare their holdings.

Chandok’s appointment has been approved for the next five years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier, NSDL said in a notice. The market regulator granted approval for his appointment on August 30. NSDL, in its notice, stated that the appointment is subject to Chandok's acceptance of the offer.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

After PAC, Parliament's finance panel set to review Sebi's functioning

CRISIL expects 25% hit on discount brokers' PBT over regulatory changes

Indian regulators have done world-class job, increased transparency: FM

NSDL gets Sebi nod for IPO over a year after filing offer document

Sebi directs market infra institutions to establish data-sharing policies

Topics :SEBICEOstock market trading

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story