Mkt regulator Sebi approves appointment of Vijay Chandok as new NSDL head

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Vijay Chandok as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL), the country's largest depository.

Chandok currently serves as the MD & CEO of ICICI Securities, the broking and investment banking arm of ICICI Bank.

His appointment comes at a time when NSDL, a key market infrastructure institution, will launch its initial public offering (IPO).

NSDL has just received the nod from Sebi for its maiden share sale, which will see key stakeholders such as National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank, and HDFC Bank pare their holdings.