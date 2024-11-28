Sensex, Bankex, and Sensex 50 expiry days to change from 1 January 2025

The expiry days of Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 will get revised from January 1, 2025, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said in a circular on Thursday.

The weekly contracts of Sensex will expiry on Tuesday of every week instead of Fridays, the BSE said.

Meanwhile, the monthly contracts of Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 will expire on the last Tuesday of every month, the exchange added.

Currently, the monthly contract of Sensex expires on last Friday of every month, while for Bankex and Sensex 50 is last Monday and Thursday respectively.

Notably, there has also been a change in the expiry date of quarterly and semi-annual contracts of Sensex as well. From last Friday it has been moved to the last Tuesday of the expiry month, the BSE circular stated.