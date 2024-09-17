Sharp import duty hike likely to impact margins of consumer majors

A sharp import duty hike on edible oils—palm, sunflower, and soy—will significantly impact fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses. The hike is to the tune of 22 per cent. The duty for crude or unrefined oil has been raised from 5.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent, while that for refined oils is up from 13.75 per cent to 35.75 per cent.

Around 95 per cent of palm and sunflower oil requirements are imported, and around 70 per cent of soybean oil is also imported. Overall, India meets 60-70 per cent of its vegetable oil demand through imports. Palm, sunflower, and soybean oils make up 25 per cent, 19 per cent, and 23 per cent of edible oil consumption by value. Palm oil constitutes about 55-60 per cent of edible oil imports by value and volume.



About 95 per cent of India's palm oil requirement is met through imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. A similar proportion of the sunflower oil requirement is met through imports from Ukraine, Argentina, Russia, and Brazil. About 70 per cent of India's soybean oil requirement is imported.

Apart from cooking oils, crude palm oil is used for palm fatty acid distillate (PFAD), which is a key input for soaps, laundry detergents, shampoos, and cosmetics. Refined palm oil (RPO) is also a key input in biscuits, noodles, snack foods, chocolates, and cakes.

Edible oil producers will need to take big price hikes to compensate. Price hikes may occur across many other FMCG categories to pass on rising input costs. Otherwise, margins will be badly affected. Volume growth could be impacted by price hikes. Large players may cope better. There is little scope to shift consumption to alternative oils.



Among food majors, Britannia has biscuits and cakes contributing 75 per cent of sales, while Nestle has noodles and chocolates making up 35-40 per cent of sales, for example. Given that oils are around 15-20 per cent of raw material costs for Britannia and 10-12 per cent for Nestle, a 10 per cent increase in palm oil cost requires hikes of 1-3 per cent to maintain margins.

In personal care, there’s an impact on HUL and some impact on GCPL since soaps and detergents contribute 40-45 per cent of domestic sales for both companies. GCPL directly imports PFAD (no duty hike), while HUL may be procuring some PFAD locally and importing some. It is estimated that PFAD makes up 18-20 per cent of raw material costs for HUL, and a 10 per cent increase in palm oil cost would require hikes of 2 per cent.