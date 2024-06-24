Mutual benefits

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India just a fortnight after she attended the third inauguration of Narendra Modi’s prime ministership underlined the mutuality of geopolitical interests between the two neighbours that enjoy deep historical links and cordial relations despite blips over a Teesta river water-sharing agreement and the issue of illegal immigration. Ms Hasina is the first foreign leader to visit India after the formation of the new government in New Delhi. Recently sworn in for a historic fifth term as Prime Minister, Ms Hasina is seeking to rebalance Bangladesh’s asymmetric relations with China, and the latest two-day visit to New Delhi served to emphasise that recalibration. On India’s part, Mr Modi has been seeking to mobilise South Asian allies with a “neighbourhood-first” approach to position itself as a regional power and credible counter-balance to China.



The broad thrust of the 10 agreements between the two countries reflected these overlapping objectives. They included a raft of agreements on defence, maritime security, the blue (or ocean) economy, space, telecommunications, green technologies, medicines, and bolstered ties in railway connectivity. These agreements represent a continuum with key initiatives between the two governments in 2023. Chief among them was the India-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline, to transport high-speed diesel from the Numaligarh Refinery, Assam, to northern Bangladesh. Under a proposed trilateral hydropower agreement, India also agreed to facilitate electricity exports through Bhutan to Bangladesh. The latter initially plans to import around 1,500 Mw from Bhutan, and there has been progress on this project in recent months. At the same time, India has sought to manage the problems over Teesta water-sharing, after an agreement has long been stalled by objections from Sikkim and West Bengal, by sending a technical team to advise Dhaka on a mega project to conserve and manage the Teesta river. This offer comes on the heels of discussions last month between China and Bangladesh to construct a $1 billion development project in the Teesta basin. Besides, technical-level negotiations on renewing the Ganges Water Treaty of 1996 will start. Ms Hasina also addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), inviting Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh and promising investment in better infrastructure to improve logistics between the two countries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp