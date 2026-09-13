The pomp and circumstances around the 18th Brics summit in New Delhi surpassed the modest expectations from the meet, which India hosted for the fourth time. The adoption of the declaration itself must be regarded as the key diplomatic accomplishment, with Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on opposite sides of the United States-led war in West Asia, backing down from their disagreements. This enabled the group to unanimously adopt the New Delhi Declaration. By framing the final text in neutral language, which refrained from mentioning the United States (US) and Israeli attacks on Iran or Tehran’s attacks on Gulf neighbours — and also Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the statement adroitly navigated dire diplomatic straits. It spoke instead in relatively anodyne terms of the need for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding action that could further aggravate the situation”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to leaders emphasising the “coming of age” of this group of emerging economies played its part in avoiding any anti-West connotations. Coming just weeks after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, this message was critical to those economies, India included, that are in the throes of tricky trade or bilateral talks with the US or Europe.
Despite an exhaustive listing of cooperative initiatives in the New Delhi Declaration — from technology to climate change, health, education and culture — the hopes for what the grouping can achieve over the medium to long run should be restrained. This is as much the result of the widely varying sizes of the member-nations’ economies as it is of the nature of their political systems and geopolitical goals. Beyond representing the Global South — with 11 full members and 10 partner countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America — discernible gains from the grouping are hard to identify. The New Development Bank, the most visible institution of cooperation, remains small in scale and dependent on the western financial system; ironically, it had to suspend loans to founding member Russia after sanctions were imposed in 2022. Efforts to develop an alternative currency to the dollar have also foundered, both because of US President Donald Trump’s threats and the growing traction of alternative China-led payment systems. All told, Brics remains a benign grouping in search of an objective.