To be fair, some of the criticism of trade policies and specific restrictions by trading partners are sometimes off the mark because many countries themselves impose stringent conditions on imports on grounds such as public health and environmental protection. Be that as it may, some of the points made by the US and EU are worth considering, and it is in India’s own interests to be more open to international trade. It is well accepted that tariffs in India are high. Some rationalisation has happened over the past few years, but more needs to be done. The issue of QCOs is also valid. The number of QCOs has multiplied over the years, and their coverage has increased from about 100 in 2014 to over 650 product categories. There has been some relaxation and rollback in recent months, but the system and the reach of QCOs need thorough review. The EU has acknowledged that India is addressing this issue. QCOs have been used as a trade barrier and particularly affect smaller businesses that depend on cheaper imports to remain competitive.