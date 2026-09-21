The sharp deterioration in coal stocks at thermal power plants is a warning that India’s power system has little buffer to absorb weather-related shocks. According to the recent Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, the number of plants with critical coal stocks rose from 59 on September 9 to 74 on September 19. Plant-level coal stocks fell 7 per cent in a week, from 24.7 million tonnes (mt) to 22.9 mt, leaving inventories at only 39 per cent of the normative requirement. Stocks have fallen to levels that can support about seven days’ power generation, as against the normative 18 days. Further, at the same time last year, around 15 plants were in the critical category and stocks were around 50 mt, or 89 per cent of the normative requirement. The immediate pressure is coming from an unusual combination of demand and supply conditions. Electricity demand rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year in the first 13 days of September, after increasing 12.4 per cent in August. Peak demand touched 269 gigawatt (Gw) on September 10, close to the year’s peak of about 270 Gw recorded in May. Persistent heat has kept cooling demand high, while deficient rainfall has increased dependence on groundwater pumps for irrigation.