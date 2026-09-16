India’s fintech revolution must move beyond payments towards credit. Since the implementation of the merchant discount rate (MDR) on transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform will provide fintech firms greater visibility of revenue, they should invest in broadening their offers and work on greater financial inclusion. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for the next phase of fintech to expand credit, particularly by using digital-transaction histories to understand the needs of very small businesses. A day later, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok Lahiri argued that the rich transaction data generated by UPI could improve credit appraisal and risk pricing, helping bring firms in the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the formal credit system. The scale of the underlying payment network can make this possible. In August, UPI processed 24.51 billion transactions, worth ₹29.82 trillion, with volumes rising about 22 per cent year-on-year. UPI’s growing use by consumers and businesses is generating an extensive digital record of economic activities, which could potentially help lenders assess borrowers who remain poorly served by conventional credit systems.