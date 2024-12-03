Bengal giving central welfare scheme funds to 'undeserving' people: Chouhan

Declaring that the government would not allow the misuse of resources, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal government was diverting central funds and making "undeserving" people beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

As Lok Sabha proceedings began in the morning after six days of disruption, his junior Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani also spoke in the House and dismissed the suggestion that the government has reduced funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He said the budget allocation for MGNREGS has been increased by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore every year -- in comparison to the previous year -- and it has not been reduced at all.

Chouhan strongly refuted Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee's allegation that Central funds of various welfare schemes had not been released to West Bengal.

He said during Question Hour that the West Bengal government has made "undeserving" people beneficiaries rather than those who were actually "deserving" and a committed a crime by doing so.

If a Central scheme is not implemented properly or its funds misused, the Central government can stop the funding to the states, Chouhan said citing the law.

According to the minister, the West Bengal government even changed the name of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a rural housing scheme, which is illegal as per law and a crime too.

"We will not allow the misuse of the country's resources. We are fully committed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said 'na khaunga, na khane dunga (we will not indulge in corruption not will allow anyone to indulge in corruption)'," he said.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani said in 2020-21, the budget allocation under the MGNREGS was around Rs 60,000 crore.

As the Covid pandemic broke out in that year, the Modi government had enhanced the amount from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 1,10,000 crore -- Rs 50,000 crore more.

Replying to a supplementary question by DMK's T R Baalu, he said the budgetary funds allocated under the rural job guarantee scheme was being increased by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 every year.

Pemmasani said the wages under the MGNREGS is fixed on the basis of inflation and there has been an increase of 6-7 per cent every year.

"If any state government feels that the wages is less, there is a provision under the Act under which the state government can provide additional amount and three state governments have been doing that," he said.

On complaints of alleged irregularities in the scheme, Pemmasani said it was the responsibility of the state government to monitor and implement the programme. If there is any such complaint like job cards not being distributed properly, the state government should carry out an investigation and take action, he said.