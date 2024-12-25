BJP upset by Mahila Samman, Sanjeevani Yojana: Kejriwal on WCD notice

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reacted to a notice from the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) which said that the welfare schemes launched by Kejriwal have not been notified by the Delhi government and are "non-existent".

In a post on X, Kejriwal said that the BJP is upset by the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

"These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o'clock," he said.

In a public notice, the Women and Child Development Department, Delhi Government said that it received information through media reports and social media posts that a political party is claiming to give Rs 2100 per month to the women of Delhi under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government. It is emphasized that since no such Scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent Scheme does not arise. Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," Women and Child Development Department, Delhi Government said.

It further stated in its notice that citizens are advised that sharing personal details such as bank account information, voter ID card, phone number, residential address, or any other sensitive information under the guise of this scheme can lead to the leakage of information in the public domain, which may result in criminal activities, cybercrimes, or banking fraud.

"It is advised that the general public in Delhi should not believe the false promises of this non-existent scheme, as they are misleading and unauthorized. The general public is also urged to exercise extreme caution before sharing personal details with any unauthorized individuals, in order to avoid any potential fraud or data breaches in the future. The Department of Women and Child Development will not be held responsible for any kind of fraud or liability resulting from such unethical activities," it added.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in February, announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

The Sanjeevani Yojana aims to cover medical expenses for senior citizens above the age of 60.