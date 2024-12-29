Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes at Ambedkar Memorial in MP's Mhow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday paid floral tributes at the memorial Dr B R Ambedkar at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The memorial of Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, has been built at his birthplace in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow cantonment, located about 25 km from the Indore district headquarters.

"Defence Minister Singh accompanied by General Dwivedi paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and later took darshan of his asthikalash (ashes) kept at the central hall of the memorial," Ambedkar Memorial Society secretary Rajesh Wankhede told PTI.

"Singh then went the first floor of the memorial building and saw the life of Dr Ambedkar depicted through various portraits and paintings put up there," Wankhede said.

Earlier, General Dwivedi received Singh upon his arrival for a two-day visit to MP at a helipad situated at the Army War College (AWC) in Mhow cantonment on Sunday afternoon.

Thereafter, Singh addressed the officers and jawans in the Mhow cantonment.