Sad that govt stooped to this level: Manickam Tagore over cremation of MMS

A war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat

Manmohan Singh
However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government did everything for the last rites of Manmohan Singh | File image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 7:06 AM IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, alleging that the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was held at a common and even congested location.

A war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

"It's a very sad thing that the govt has stooped to this level. When the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, this govt provided a place for cremation, that same place was made a memorial for the PM... All the prime ministers have received similar honour. It is deeply painful to see that the final journey of Manmohan Singh was taken to a very common and even congested place. There was no place for the foreign dignitaries and Dr Singh's family...," the Congress MP told ANI.

"A memorial can be built anywhere in the country as he (the former PM) is loved across the country, we were asking for the place where last rites could have been done in a better way...," he added.

However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government did everything for the last rites of Manmohan Singh.

"There is no doubt that late PM Dr Manmohan Singh was a most respectable personality. The Congress party started playing politics even after PM Modi's government did everything for his last rites and to pay last respects to him. It does not suit for any party to stoop to such a low level after the death of a (former) Prime Minister," Joshi told ANI.

After Friday's Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the late Manmohan Singh's family that the government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meantime, cremation and other formalities can proceed, as a trust needs to be formed and space allocated.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

