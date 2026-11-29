The new Bill, however, differs from the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill introduced in April. It proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states and Union Territories and extends the freeze on inter-state seat allocation until 2051, addressing concerns that population-based delimitation could upset the existing balance of representation. It retains the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating Lok Sabha seats among states, while providing for the redrawing of constituencies within states using the latest published Census figures (2011). The proposal also raises the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850, comprising 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.