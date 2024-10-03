Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has found herself at the centre of a new controversy following a social media post about Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their shared birthday on October 2. The controversy erupted on Wednesday when Ranaut, on the occasion of Shastri’s 120th birth anniversary, appeared to downplay Mahatma Gandhi’s stature as the Father of the Nation.

In an Instagram story, Ranaut wrote, “Desh ke pita nahi, desh ke to lal hote hai. Dhanye hai Bharat ma ke ye lal” (The country does not have fathers; it has sons. Blessed are these sons of Mother India). Her comments, perceived as diminishing Gandhi’s role, sparked outrage, from both BJP and Opposition leaders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a follow-up post, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy on cleanliness, but the damage had already been done. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate was quick to criticise the actor, accusing her of disrespecting Gandhi and creating an unnecessary divide between him and Shastri.

Congress calls Ranaut ‘Godse worshipper’

Shrinate, a prominent Congress spokesperson, condemned Ranaut’s comments, stating, “BJP MP Kangana made this lewd jibe on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Godse worshippers draw distinctions between Bapu and Shastri ji. Will Narendra Modi wholeheartedly forgive his party's new Godse devotee? There is the Father of the Nation, there are sons, and there are martyrs. Everyone deserves respect.”

BJP distances itself from Ranaut

Ranaut’s latest comments have also drawn criticism from within her own party. Senior BJP leader from Punjab, Manoranjan Kalia, publicly condemned the actor, stating that her remarks are causing difficulties for the party.

“In her short political career, she has developed a habit of making controversial statements. Politics is not her field. Politics is a serious affair. One must think before speaking... Her controversial remarks cause trouble for the party,” Kalia said in a video shared on social media.

This is not Ranaut’s first brush with controversy. Earlier this year, she stirred backlash with her support for reinstating the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Her comments on the farmers’ protests, where she claimed they were creating a “Bangladesh-type situation in India,” sparked widespread outrage. She also alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were occurring at the protest sites, accusations that were widely condemned as inflammatory.

In August, the BJP had already distanced itself from Ranaut’s remarks regarding the farmers’ movement, clarifying that her comments did not reflect the party’s stance. The BJP Central Media Department issued a statement emphasising that Ranaut was neither authorised nor permitted to speak on party policies.

Ranuat’s film Emergency release on hold

Ranaut, who transitioned from acting to politics earlier this year after being elected as an MP, has been a lightning rod for controversy. Her upcoming film Emergency, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has faced numerous hurdles ahead of its release. The film’s initial release date of September 6 has been postponed following disputes with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which revoked its certification after multiple petitions were filed.

The film, produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, has stirred anger among Sikh communities. In the trailer, slain Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is shown as being in cahoots with Indira Gandhi, a portrayal that has sparked protests. The Delhi unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sent a legal notice to the CBFC, urging the film’s release to be stopped. SAD and other Sikh organisations have accused the film of distorting historical facts and misrepresenting the Sikh community.

Multiple Sikh organisations from Punjab, Telangana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have called for a ban on the film, citing concerns that it promotes hatred and misrepresents their community. This marks yet another controversy for Ranaut, whose political and artistic career has been marked by divisive remarks and contentious public statements.

