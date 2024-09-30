Kangana agrees to cuts suggested in film 'Emergency': Censor Board to HC

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The court adjourned the matter till October 3 and asked both the parties to seek proper instructions

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana
During the hearing on Monday, advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee Entertainment, told the high court that Ranaut has informed them about the revised changes that they (CBFC) wanted to make. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
The Central Board of Film Certification told the Bombay High Court on Monday that actor-producer Kangana Ranaut has agreed to the cuts suggested by the CBFC in her movie "Emergency".

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla was hearing a petition filed by the film's co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film, helmed by Ranaut.

The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for its release.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

During the hearing on Monday, advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee Entertainment, told the high court that Ranaut has informed them about the revised changes that they (CBFC) wanted to make.

The matter has been agreed and discussed between her (Kangana) and the CBFC, he said.

However, Zee Entertainment needs time to confirm about the cuts that are to be made, he added.

Ranaut's Manikarnika Films is the co-producer of the movie.

CBFC counsel Abhinav Chandrachud told the bench that the cuts would not touch even one minute and it won't affect the movie's length.

Most of the changes have been agreed upon by the Manikarma Films, he added.

The court adjourned the matter till October 3 and asked both the parties to seek proper instructions.

Zee Entertainment in its plea claimed the CBFC had already made the certificate for the movie but was not issuing it.

It had earlier alleged the certificate was being withheld due to political reasons and due to the upcoming elections in Haryana.

The bench had then wondered as to why the ruling party would act against Ranaut, who is herself a BJP MP.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

