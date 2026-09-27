Election Commission's SIR response faces pushback from Opposition parties

However, Ramesh said that the “illegal change” to Form 6 has not been denied, and the weak attempt to defend it only raised more questions. He said the ECI had attempted to use a Supreme Court judgment on May 27, 2026, permitting the addition of a new declaration in Form 6 to defend the change, but this fell flat since the change to the online Form 6 was made in July for all voters, not just for SIR. “The same judgment also states that the ECI on its own cannot depart from the statutory procedure without a rational basis,” Ramesh said. He pointed out that the non-SIR Form 6 pathway being offered was also deceptive because the Special Summary Revision (SSR) had been frozen since 2024, and there is no non-SIR voter roll being published where voters can have their name added through non-SIR Form 6.