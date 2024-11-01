'Injustice in tax devolution': CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka formation day

Celebrating the 69th Karnataka Foundation Day on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state is "met with an injustice" on tax devolution, and added that the state contributes a lot in taxes but does not receive its fair share in return.

"Today Karnataka is met with an injustice in the tax devolution. We are second after Maharashtra. We are contributing 4 lakh crores in the form of taxes but we are getting less in return," he said during Rajyotsava Day being celebrated in Bengaluru.Calling for MPs to raise this issue in the parliament, he said, "MPs must raise this issue at the Centre. We asked for justice but we aren't getting our right due."

He also underscored the importance of teaching the Kannada language as part of the efforts to promote and preserve the language.

"We should teach Kannada to people. Kannada language has 2000 years of history. We at any cost not sacrifice our language. Never give up the pride of Kannada. Not to say never learn another language but I say never forget to speak Kannada," the CM said.

"In 2023, after I became CM I announced in the budget that Karnataka day must be celebrated mandatorily," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also attended the event and said that it is being made mandatory to celebrate Rajyotsava in all educational institutions.

"From this year it is being made mandatory to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava in all educational institutions. I will get the report today by the end of the day," Shivakumar announced.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad also said that "Hindi imposition" has been continuing, claiming it is obvious in how certain exams are conducted.

"The Hindi imposition is continuing. We can see in the bank exam, railway exams etc. Also, we are not getting our due in the tax devolution. The central government is involved in the step-motherly treatment by not giving our due in the tax," he added.

Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated every year on November 1. After Independence, the state was originally formed as Mysore formed in 1956, through the States Reorganisation Act. The state was renamed Karnataka later in 1973.

Earlier, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greeting for each state on their formation day.

"This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors," he said about Karnataka in a post on X.