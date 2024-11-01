Communal forces attempting to undermine Kerala's progress: CM Vijayan

On the 68th Kerala Formation Day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned the people about "communal political forces" attempting to undermine the state's progress, which has been built on the foundations of the renaissance and the national movement.

He also called upon the people of the state to embrace humanistic values that transcend religious, caste, and regional differences.

"Kerala has always maintained the values of democracy, secularism and social justice and has grown as a model for the entire country in terms of quality of life and people's welfare. Kerala's achievements in many fields including health and education have attracted worldwide attention," Vijayan said in a post on X.

"We have built all these achievements on the foundation laid by the national movement and the renaissance movement. The current situation where communal political forces are trying to weaken it adds to the relevance of this Kerala Formation Day celebration. This is the time when everyone should be ready to understand the great cultural heritage of modern Kerala," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the state must ensure that the efforts of leaders who fought for united Kerala will not go in vain.

"Let's take on the challenges of the new age and make the glory of Kerala brighter. Let us embrace humanity beyond caste, religion and regional differences and move forward hand in hand with each other. Wishing everyone a very happy Kerala Formation Day," the Chief Minister.

Later in the day, while speaking at a Kerala Police event on the 68th anniversary of Kerala Police Formation Day, the Chief Minister said his government has consistently upheld a clear police policy with a focus on ensuring justice for the people.

"Today, on the 68th anniversary of Kerala Police Formation Day, I am delighted to participate in the celebrations. Kerala has implemented several exemplary initiatives that serve as a model for the world. Our state's unity in times of crisis has been widely recognized. The growth of Kerala Police is unparalleled, and the Left government has consistently upheld a clear police policy with a focus on ensuring justice for the people...We've made significant progress in tackling online financial fraud. Of the 31,107 complaints registered through our portal, over Rs 79 crores have been recovered, and 37,807 bank accounts have been frozen," he said.

Kerala foundation day, also known as Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the state of Kerala. It is celebrated every year on November 1st.