Maharashtra CM race: BJP-NCP mulls Eknath Shinde as Leader of Opposition

The suspense over Maharashtra’s next chief minister continues, more than a week after the Assembly election results were announced. Amid this uncertainty, reports suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are considering Eknath Shinde for the Leader of Opposition post if he declines the deputy chief ministership. However, Shinde has reportedly expressed a preference to stay out of power, according to Indian Express.

Newly elected BJP MLA Bharat Gogawale, a close ally of Shinde, revealed that Shinde had conveyed his desire to remain outside the government. During a recent meeting with leaders and MLAs, Shinde reportedly emphasised his wish to work without holding an official position. Gogawale noted that others at the meeting encouraged Shinde to consider participating in the government to contribute from within.

BJP-NCP strategy to curtail MVA opposition in Maha Assembly

An NCP spokesperson suggested that Shinde’s remarks could be a strategic move to gauge the sentiments of his party colleagues. He indicated that discussions among Mahayuti allies included the option of Shinde accepting the Leader of Opposition role if he declined the deputy chief ministership. The strategy aims to position Shinde as the Leader of Opposition to weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and reduce criticism faced by the Mahayuti government.

The spokesperson added that the BJP preferred Shinde to remain in the government but acknowledged his reluctance to serve under Devendra Fadnavis, a move that might be perceived as a demotion.

MVA’s claim to Leader of Opposition

Meanwhile, the MVA has asserted its claim to the Leader of Opposition post, arguing that its pre-poll alliance meets the required threshold. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe explained that a party needs at least 29 MLAs to claim the position, and the MVA coalition collectively meets this criterion.

Londhe dismissed the possibility of Shinde taking the role, describing it as unlikely. The MVA is expected to stake its claim for the post, presenting a potential challenge to the BJP-NCP strategy.

Shinde’s influence and leadership

Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil highlighted Shinde’s grassroots leadership and public connection, noting that many people wanted Shinde as chief minister due to his work for the common man. Patil added that Shinde had advised MLAs to focus on their constituencies while the decision on the chief minister’s post remained pending. Shinde also reaffirmed his readiness to support decisions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.