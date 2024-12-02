Oppn wants discussion but govt running away: Cong amid Parliament deadlock

The Congress on Monday accused the treasury benches of "running away" from a discussion in Parliament on issues such as the Adani indictment and Sambhal violence, and said the government simply did not want Parliament to function.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday amid continued protests by the opposition, which demanded a discussion on the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges and the Sambhal violence, which claimed four lives.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Today too both Houses got adjourned. INDIA parties had given notices for an immediate discussion on Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, and Ajmer. These parties never agitated. There was hardly any sloganeering. But the Modi government simply did not want Parliament to function." "The situation is truly extraordinary. The Opposition wants a discussion but the government is running away from it," Ramesh said.

He said opposition INDIA bloc parties also wanted a two-day discussion on the Constitution on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its adoption, which was celebrated on November 26.

The Modi government has yet to notify the dates for this discussion, Ramesh said.