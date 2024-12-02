Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Oppn wants discussion but govt running away: Cong amid Parliament deadlock

Oppn wants discussion but govt running away: Cong amid Parliament deadlock

Parliament was adjourned today amid continued protests by the opposition, which demanded a discussion on the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
INDIA parties had given notices for an immediate discussion on Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, and Ajmer: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Monday accused the treasury benches of "running away" from a discussion in Parliament on issues such as the Adani indictment and Sambhal violence, and said the government simply did not want Parliament to function.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday amid continued protests by the opposition, which demanded a discussion on the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges and the Sambhal violence, which claimed four lives.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Today too both Houses got adjourned. INDIA parties had given notices for an immediate discussion on Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, and Ajmer. These parties never agitated. There was hardly any sloganeering. But the Modi government simply did not want Parliament to function."  "The situation is truly extraordinary. The Opposition wants a discussion but the government is running away from it," Ramesh said.

He said opposition INDIA bloc parties also wanted a two-day discussion on the Constitution on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its adoption, which was celebrated on November 26.

The Modi government has yet to notify the dates for this discussion, Ramesh said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Dec 3 amid opposition ruckus

Parliament session LIVE: LS, RS adjourned after protests over Adani issue, Sambhal violence

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by opposition over Adani

INDIA bloc floor leaders meet at Kharge's office ahead of Parl session

Govt cooperating in getting Parliament adjourned, alleges Jairam Ramesh

Topics :Parliament winter sessionUnited OppositionOpposition partiesGautam Adani SEC indictmentCongressJairam RameshModi govt

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story