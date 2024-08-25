My govt did more for women in 10 yrs than was done since Independence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government has done more for women in the last 10 years than was done by all the previous regimes since Independence.

Addressing a Lakhpati Didi rally at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, Modi also said his government is strengthening laws to provide for stringent punishment for crimes against women.

Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore loans were given to women self-help groups but in the last 10 years, Rs 9 lakh crore was given, Modi said.

Modi also said Maharashtra needs the BJP-led Mahayuti government to continue for years to come to ensure the state's stability and prosperity.