Pettiness of Oppn: Fadnavis after PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

Maharashtra Deputy CM on Friday lambasted opposition for its "pettiness" over the collapse of the Shivaji statue at Sindhudurg after Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the people of Maharashtra who were hurt by the collapse.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Fadnavis said, "The opposition is only seeing the politics in the incident, they cannot see beyond the politics. The Prime Minister has openly apologised to all the devotees of Shivaji. Doing politics on this is the pettiness of the opposition. We do not need the Congress's certificate."

Earlier PM Modi while addressing a gathering at Malvan in Maharashtra's Palghar district apologised for the incident.

