Silver lining for Keralam's ageing population as elderly care gets a boost

From education to healthcare, Keralam has long outperformed much of India on social development. It is now extending its welfare targets to a new frontier: Elderly care with a special focus on the silver economy.

Last week, the state Assembly unanimously passed the Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, seeking to address the social and economic consequences of one of India's fastest-ageing populations. Chief Minister V D Satheesan described it as the world's first legislation to guarantee the rights of senior citizens. “It is for the first time in the world that a law has been passed that guarantees the rights of senior citizens. There is no such guarantee in the Central Act (Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007) or the Act passed by Keralam before,” he told the Assembly.