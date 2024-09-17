Swati Maliwal criticises 'dummy CM' Atishi; AAP demands her resignation

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal openly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following its decision to appoint Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Maliwal raised concerns about Atishi’s family background, claiming that her parents had previously opposed the hanging of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru.

Atishi chosen as new Delhi Chief Minister

Atishi was chosen by the AAP as Delhi’s new legislative leader during a meeting of the party’s MLAs on Tuesday, which followed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that he would step down from his position. Kejriwal, who was recently granted bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, stated he would not return as Chief Minister unless re-elected by the people.

Swati Maliwal calls Atishi a ‘dummy CM’

Maliwal, who has had a falling out with the AAP, expressed her disappointment with the party’s choice on social media. “Today is a very sad day for Delhi,” she wrote, adding that Atishi’s parents had signed a mercy petition to stop Afzal Guru’s execution in 2013. Guru was convicted for his involvement in the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and was executed in 2013.

In her post, Maliwal wrote, “A woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the chief minister of Delhi.” She referred to the mercy petition signed by Atishi’s parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, which urged then-President Pranab Mukherjee to halt Guru’s execution, arguing that he had been framed as part of a political conspiracy.

Maliwal warned that Atishi’s appointment could pose a risk to national security, writing, “This issue is related to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi!” She also described Atishi as a “dummy CM”, implying that her leadership might be symbolic rather than substantive.