Olympics 2024: Dhiraj helps Indian men's archery team book QF berth

The Indian men's archery team have booked themselves a spot in the quarter-finals (QF) of the team event at the Paris olympics 2024 after finishing behind South Korea in the second place.

The team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj and Praveen Jadhav secured the 3rd spot with 2013 points in the team ranking round.

Dhiraj Bommadevara finished with the best score among the Indians as he finished in 4th place with 681 points in the individual rankings. Dhiraj didn't have the best of start in the ranking round and found himself struggling to stay in the top 10. However, the archer continued to improve with every arrow and sprung into the top 5 of the rankings, eventually helping India reach the quarter-finals on the day as well.



The top 2 spots were taken by the South Korean duo of W.J Kim and J.D Kim. Both of them scored 686 and 682 points respectively.



India's main competitior could be South Korea going further in the tournament as the archers hope to pip the Koreans this time round.

