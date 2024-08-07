Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
India at Olympics LIVE UPDATES: Vinesh's gold medal match was scheduled at 12:45 AM IST on August 8, while Mirabai Chanu will compete in her medal match at 11:00 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 live updates
|India schedule on Day 12 of Paris Olympics 2024
|Event
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time
|Result
|Athletics
|Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round)
|Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar
|11.00 AM IST
|TBD
|Men's High Jump (Qualification)
|Sarvesh Kushare
|1.35 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification)
|Annu Rani
|1.55 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1)
|Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4)
|2.09 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Triple Jump (Qualification)
|Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida
|10.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's 3,000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable
|1.13 AMI IST (Aug 8)
|TBD
|Golf
|Women's Individual (Finals)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Table tennis
|Women's Team (Quarter-final)
|India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany
|1.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals)
|Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil
|3.05 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Freestyle 50kg Gold medal match
|Vinesh Phogat vs (USA)
|12:45 AM IST (Aug 8)
|Disqualified
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49kg (Medal round)
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|11.00 PM IST
|TBD
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST