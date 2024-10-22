Aryna Sabalenka overtakes Iga Swiatek to reclaim WTA No. 1 ranking

US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is officially No. 1 in the WTA rankings again after ending Iga Swiatek's 11-month reign.

Sabalenka led Swiatek by 41 points in the latest rankings published Monday, overturning a 69-point deficit from the week before, even though neither of the two played last week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Instead, the Belarusian took back the No. 1 spot following continuing year-end adjustments for falling short of certain tournament quotas, the WTA said.



ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

Sabalenka, who was previously top of the rankings from September through November last year, laid the groundwork for regaining the No. 1 spot when she won the Wuhan Open on Oct. 13.