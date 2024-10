Hockey India League 2024: Full list of unsold players after auction

The season six auction for the Hockey India League took place on October 13, 14 and 15 in New Delhi, with over 1,000 players from the men’s and women’s divisions going under the hammer. The eight teams in the men’s division and four teams in the women’s division were mandated to make up a squad of 24 players, which also had to include a minimum of four junior players and a maximum of eight overseas players.





Check full list of sold players after auction While players like Harmanpreet Singh, Udita Duhan, Hardik Singh and Savita Punia bagged huge sums of money during the auction, a number of players like Aditi Maheshwari and Rachael Anne Lynch failed to find a buyer.

