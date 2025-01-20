Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner back with the lead vs Rune in Melbourne

Iga Swiatek will also be in action later on as she takes on Germany's E. Lys in the next round later in the day.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
AUS Open
AUS Open

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Key Events

11:45 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 1-1!

11:39 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play to resume soon!

11:32 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: On the other court!

11:28 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play suspended for now!

11:24 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Net needs fixing!

11:20 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune leads 1-0 in 4th set!

11:12 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the 3rd set 6-3!

11:07 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another medical time-out!

11:05 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the break!

10:55 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner with the lead again!

10:52 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune makes it 3-3!

10:39 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner getting some treatment!

10:38 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Update from other court!

10:36 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner wins the 5th game!

10:28 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune makes it 2-2!

10:23 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner fights to avoid the break!

10:14 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune makes it 1-1!

10:09 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the first game!

10:00 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune takes the 2nd set!!!

9:56 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune with the break!

9:50 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4-3 for Rune!

9:46 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner bags the 6th game!

9:42 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune fights for the 5th game!

9:35 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner back at it!

9:30 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune bags the 3rd game!

9:26 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 1-1!

9:23 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start by Rune!

9:17 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the first set!

9:13 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner 5-3 up in 1st set!

11:45 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 1-1!

Sinner makes it 1-1 in the 4th set which might decded the game for the Italian as well.

4th set: Sinner 1-1 Rune

11:39 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play to resume soon!

The net has finally been fixed and the play will resume soon.

11:32 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: On the other court!

L.Tien is losing to L. Sonego in his 4th round tie by 2 sets to love at the moment. In women's singles Elena Rybakina has been knocked out by Madison Keys.

Rybakina lost 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 on the day.

11:28 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play suspended for now!

Play has been suspended for now as the officials gather on court to fix the net.

11:24 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Net needs fixing!

The net in the middle of court needs fixing as Sinner's serve uprooted the hook that was holding the net to the ground.

11:20 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune leads 1-0 in 4th set!

Rune takes the lead in the 4th set with Sinner's chance to serve on the next one.

4th set: Sinner 0-1 Rune

11:12 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the 3rd set 6-3!

Sinner leads in the match again with 2 sets to 1 as he bags another hard fought set 6-3. Both players seeking medical attention in between the set and are toiling hard in the Melbourne heat.


11:07 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another medical time-out!

Holger RUne with the medical time-out this time as he gets some treatment done on his knee by the doctors on court.

11:05 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the break!

Jannik Sinner has taken the break set against Rune and is now one game away from winning the 3rd set. Brilliant display from the Italian with multiple deuces yet again in the game.

3rd set: Sinner 5-3 Rune

10:55 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner with the lead again!

Sinner lead 4-3 in the 3rd set for now as the medical time-out seemed to help him recoup his energy as well.

3rd set: Sinner 4-3 Rune

10:52 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune makes it 3-3!

After a medical timeout by Sinner, Rune has taken the 6th game to make it 3-3 in the 3rd set.

3rd set: Sinner 3-3 Rune

10:39 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner getting some treatment!

Sinner is in some kind of discomfort and is taking the help of doctors at the moment. He has been taken off the court for some more check for now.

10:38 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Update from other court!

On the other court, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is up against Madison Keys with the score at 1-1. The 3rd and final set is tied at 3-3 at the moment.

10:36 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner wins the 5th game!

Sinner makes it 3-2 after another hard fought game that saw three deuces in it.

3rd set: Sinner 3-2 Rune

10:28 AM

AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune makes it 2-2!

Another neck-toneck set so far as Holger makes it 2-2 with his serving set now. Let's see who will take the break this time or a possible tie breaker might be on the cards too.
The final matches of the 4th round will be wrapped at the Australian Open 2025 today as defending champion Jannik Sinner has begun his 4th round tie against Holger Rune at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.
 
Men's Singles Matches 
 
On January 20, defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Denmark's Holger Rune, while Italy's Lorenzo Sonego will take on L. Tien, who made his way to the fourth round after a win over Medvedev. In another exciting match, Gael Monfils will compete against Ben Shelton at Margaret Court Arena, followed by the final match of the day at Rod Laver Arena, where A. Michelsen will go up against Alex de Minaur.
Women's Singles Matches
 
Iga Swiatek will be playing against E. Lys in the fourth round, while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face Madison Keys of the United States at Margaret Court Arena. In other women's singles action, Elena Svitolina will take on Veronika Kudermetova, and E. Navarro from the USA will compete against D. Kasatkina at John Cain Arena.
 
Men's Doubles Matches
 
The men's doubles matches kick off with É. Roger-Vasselin (France) taking on H. Nys (Monaco) at John Cain Arena at 5:30 AM. At Show Court Arena, A. Behar (Uruguay) will face R. Galloway (United States) at 6:40 AM. At 7:00 AM, the 1573 Arena will feature a battle between Belgium’s S. Gillé and Poland’s J. Zieli?"ski. The final match of the morning session at 8:10 AM will see H. Heliövaara (Finland) and H. Patten (United Kingdom) clash in Show Court Arena.
 
Women's Doubles Matches
 
In the women's doubles third round, Show Court Arena will feature T. Townsend (United States) against K. Siniaková (Czechia) at 5:30 AM, followed by L. Fernandez (Canada) vs. N. Kichenok (Ukraine). At 6:00 AM, Margaret Court Arena will host L. Siegemund (Germany) vs. B. Haddad Maia (Brazil), while John Cain Arena at 6:40 AM will see K. Mladenovic (France) take on S. Zhang (China), as well as L. Kichenok (Ukraine) vs. H.C. Chan (Taiwan). Finally, M. Andreeva and D. Shnaider will face off in Show Court Arena at 9:00 AM. 

Australian Open 2025 live telecast details in India  In India, the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.  Australian Open 2025 live streaming details in India

For live streaming, fans can catch all the action on the Sony LIV app in India.  
 

Topics :Australian OpenTennis

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

