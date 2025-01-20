Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner back with the lead vs Rune in Melbourne

The final matches of the 4th round will be wrapped at the Australian Open 2025 today as defending champion Jannik Sinner has begun his 4th round tie against Holger Rune at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Iga Swiatek will also be in action later on as she takes on Germany's E. Lys in the next round later in the day.

Men's Singles Matches

On January 20, defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Denmark's Holger Rune, while Italy's Lorenzo Sonego will take on L. Tien, who made his way to the fourth round after a win over Medvedev. In another exciting match, Gael Monfils will compete against Ben Shelton at Margaret Court Arena, followed by the final match of the day at Rod Laver Arena, where A. Michelsen will go up against Alex de Minaur.

Women's Singles Matches

Iga Swiatek will be playing against E. Lys in the fourth round, while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face Madison Keys of the United States at Margaret Court Arena. In other women's singles action, Elena Svitolina will take on Veronika Kudermetova, and E. Navarro from the USA will compete against D. Kasatkina at John Cain Arena.

Men's Doubles Matches

The men's doubles matches kick off with É. Roger-Vasselin (France) taking on H. Nys (Monaco) at John Cain Arena at 5:30 AM. At Show Court Arena, A. Behar (Uruguay) will face R. Galloway (United States) at 6:40 AM. At 7:00 AM, the 1573 Arena will feature a battle between Belgium’s S. Gillé and Poland’s J. Zieli?"ski. The final match of the morning session at 8:10 AM will see H. Heliövaara (Finland) and H. Patten (United Kingdom) clash in Show Court Arena.

Women's Doubles Matches