Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aryna Sabalenka takes the 1st set against Paula Badosa

It is time for the first set of semi-finals to be played in Australian Open 2025, with the women's singles final four to take the court today in what will be an exciting pair of ties featuring defending champion Aryna Sabalenka as well.

The women’s singles semifinals are set to offer two exciting matchups, each featuring top-level tennis and contrasting playing styles.

In the first semifinal, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Spain's Paula Badosa. Sabalenka has been in exceptional form this season, showcasing her powerful baseline game and dominant serving. Her ability to perform under pressure has made her a tough competitor, and she will be eager to reach the final. Badosa, the 11th seed, has impressed with her solid defense and consistency, using smart shot placement to outlast opponents. She will look to challenge Sabalenka's aggressive style and make an upset.

The second semifinal pits 19th seed Madison Keys against No. 2 Iga Świątek. Keys has displayed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament, relying on her powerful serve and aggressive play to advance. Świątek, on the other hand, has been virtually untouchable, not losing a set, thanks to her relentless consistency and mental toughness. For Keys to secure a spot in the final, she will need to match Świątek's intensity and break her flow, making for a thrilling contest.

Both matchups promise to be high-stakes and action-packed, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Men's Doubles semis -

The men’s doubles semifinals are set to feature some thrilling matchups, with top teams vying for a place in the final.

In the first semifinal, A Goransson and S Verbeek will go up against the experienced third-seeded pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. Goransson and Verbeek have impressed with their strong teamwork and on-court communication, but they will face a tough test from Bolelli and Vavassori, who bring a wealth of experience and have a proven track record in Grand Slam events.

The second semifinal pits the fourth-seeded duo of Krawietz and Puetz against the sixth-seeded Heliovaara and Patten. This matchup is expected to be a tight contest, as both teams have the skills and experience to emerge victorious. Krawietz and Puetz have been a dominant force on the ATP doubles circuit, while Heliovaara and Patten will look to use their powerful serving and net play to challenge the higher-seeded pair.

Both semifinals are shaping up to be exciting, with each team bringing their unique strengths to the court.