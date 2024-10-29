'Mind Guru' Paddy Upton to train Gukesh ahead of World title shot

Teen chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju, who recently helped India clinch its first-ever team gold at the Chess Olympiad, is now working with acclaimed mental coach Paddy Upton. The 18-year-old grandmaster, who has openly shared the emotional challenges he’s faced on his journey to becoming the world’s third-youngest grandmaster, has found a mentor in Upton as he prepares to face reigning world champion Ding Liren in Singapore next month to compete for the 2024 World Chess Championship title.

Upton, known for guiding the Indian men’s cricket team to their 2011 World Cup victory and helping the men’s hockey team secure Olympic bronze this year, started mentoring Gukesh four months ago, introduced by Sandeep Singhal, managing partner at WestBridge Capital and co-founder of the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy. Upton’s role is to help Gukesh “sharpen the arrow for the key moments of performance,” essential as he prepares for the best-of-14 match series against Ding from November 25 to December 13. “Everything can be right in the lead-up to the big moments of performance, but if the arrow is not sharp, it won't penetrate the bullseye. Similarly, you might have a golfer whose game is perfect, but things go wrong if they've got a limp wrist at the moment of impact. I think there is now more recognition in the world of sport of how mental gains can reduce these moments.” Upton said.