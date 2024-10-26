Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sofia Kenin advances to WTA Tokyo final, continues impressive comeback

Sofia Kenin advances to WTA Tokyo final, continues impressive comeback

Kenin will play No. 1 seed and Paris Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen. who beat Diana Shnaider 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the other semifinal

red Tennis Court
AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has advanced to the final of the Pan Pacific Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over ninth-seeded Katie Boulter on Saturday.

Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020 and was a French Open finalist the same year, broke the British player's serve in the seventh game of the second set and the American served out to win the match for her best tournament performance of the season.

Kenin will play No. 1 seed and Paris Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen. who beat Diana Shnaider 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The 25-year-old Kenin was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

Boulter, ranked 33rd, had not lost a set during the Tokyo hard-court tournament.

Kenin beat Boulter in the only other time they have played but it was when Boulter retired with an injury in the second set while trailing 4-1 to Kenin after losing the first set in Acapulco in 2019.

Boulter beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dominic Thiem ends Lawn Tennis career with first-round loss in Vienna

Aryna Sabalenka overtakes Iga Swiatek to reclaim WTA No. 1 ranking

Sinner beat Alcaraz for Six Kings title after Djokovic edges out Nadal

Serena Williams has a benign cyst removed from her neck, says 'all is OK'

Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic to face Jannik Sinner in the finals

Topics :Tennis

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story