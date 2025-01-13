Tsitsipas stunned by Alex Michelsen in first round of Australian Open 2025

Alex Michelsen, a rising star in American tennis, stunned the tennis world with an impressive first-round victory over 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 20-year-old triumphed 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling match at Melbourne Park, delivering the biggest win of his young career. Tsitsipas, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, was expected to advance comfortably, but Michelsen’s fearless play and mental composure saw him through.

Overcoming nerves and serving struggles

Michelsen who is ranked 42 in ATP rankings, showed great resilience throughout the match, particularly in the fourth set. Although he struggled with some nervous moments on serve, including being broken twice in the set, he remained composed and managed to break Tsitsipas' serve in the ninth game of the fourth set. Reflecting on the match, Michelsen admitted that his serve let him down at times, especially with a few double faults. However, he felt his returns were solid and that he was in control of most baseline rallies, especially when he positioned himself inside the baseline. Despite his struggles, he remained focused, telling himself that he was still in the match and needed to play each point as it came.

A tribute to his mother

Michelsen expressed gratitude to his mother, Sondra, for her immense role in his development as a tennis player. He recalled how, from a young age, they would spend countless hours on the court together, with his mother, who played college tennis, never missing a shot. Michelsen acknowledged that he wouldn’t be where he is without her support, sending a heartfelt message to her during his post-match interview.

Michelsen at Grand Slams

This victory over Tsitsipas marked Michelsen’s first win over a top-20 player at a Grand Slam. Last year, during his Australian Open debut, he reached the third round, but he faced early exits at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Despite the pressure, he remained focused on his game, especially in crucial moments, and finished the match with eight aces, eight double faults, and 46 winners. (With PTI Inputs)