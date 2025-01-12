Hockey India League 2024-25 points table and top 10 highest goal scorers

The franchise-based hockey tournament of India, the Hockey India League, marked its return after a seven-year hiatus on December 28, 2024, and is in the final stages of phase one as of Sunday, January 12, 2025.

After 20 matches, Tamil Nadu Dragons, with 12 points from five games, lead the table. UP Rudras and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, with 9 points from the same number of matches, are in second and third positions, respectively. Soorma Hockey Club, with 8 points, occupy fourth place, while Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and Hyderabad Toofans, with 7 points, are in fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Hockey India League 2024-25 leaderboard

Rank Team M W WS L LS GF GA GD Points 1 Tamil Nadu Dragons 5 3 1 0 1 13 9 4 12 2 UP Rudras 5 3 0 2 0 9 7 2 9 3 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 5 3 0 2 0 10 12 -2 9 4 Soorma Hockey Club 5 1 2 1 1 8 10 -2 8 5 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 5 2 0 2 1 14 10 4 7 6 Hyderabad Toofans 5 1 2 2 0 9 9 0 7 7 Team Gonasika 5 1 0 3 1 12 13 -1 4 8 Delhi SG Pipers 5 0 1 2 2 8 13 -5 4

Hockey India League 2024-25: Top goal scorers

Even though Vedanta Kalinga Lancer are struggling at points table their player Thierry Brinkman and Alexander Hendrickx are leading the chart of top goal scorers with 4 goals each. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers’ Jugraj Singh is the highest goalscorer amongst Indians and sixth overall with three goals in five games.

Top goal scorers in Hockey India League 2024-25

Rank Player Name Team Goals 1 Thierry Brinkman Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 4 2 Alexander Hendrickx Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 4 3 Jip Janssen Tamil Nadu Dragons 4 4 Tim Brand Hyderabad Toofans 3 5 Tomas Domene Delhi SG Pipers 3 6 Jugraj Singh Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 3 7 Kane Russell UP Rudras 3 8 Gonzalo Peillat Hyderabad Toofans 3 9 Harmanpreet Singh JSW Soorma Hockey Club 3 10 Rupinder Pal Singh Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 3

Hockey India League 2024-25: Format

Under the new format of the Hockey India League 2024-25, each team will face all seven other teams in phase one of the competition. In phase two, teams will be divided into two groups of four, playing against the other three members of their respective groups.

The top four teams in the points table at the end of phase two will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will compete in the final for the silverware.