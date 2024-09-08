The men's singles final of the 2024 US Open is upon us, with world no. 1 Jannik Sinner and home favourite Taylor Fritz set to face off for the last Grand Slam title of the year.
Taylor Fritz will be looking to make history, as he is the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final in over 15 years. Sinner, meanwhile, will be aiming to add a US Open title to his tally this year.
Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Head-to-head record
In their previous encounters, both stars have met twice, and it has been an even contest so far. Both matches took place at the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, with Fritz winning the first in 2021 and Sinner securing victory last year, making the record 1-1.
|Jannik Sinner road to US Open 2024 final
|Opponent
|Result
|Round
|M. McDonald
|2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2
|First round
|A. Mitchelson
|6-4, 6-0, 6-2
|Second Round
|C. O’Connell
|6-1, 6-4, 6-2
|Third Round
|T. Paul
|7-6, 7-6, 6-1
|Round of 16
|D. Medvedev
|6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4
|Quarter-finals
|J. Draper
|7-5, 7-6, 6-2
|Semi-finals
|Taylor Fritz road to US Open 2024 final
|Round
|Opponent
|Score
|C. Ugo
|7-5, 6-1, 6-2
|First Round
|M. Berrettini
|6-3, 7-6, 6-1
|Second Round
|F. Comesana
|6-3, 6-4, 6-2
|Third Round
|C. Ruud
|3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2
|Round of 16
|A. Zverev
|7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6
|Quarter-finals
|F. Tiafoe
|4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
|Semi-finals
US Open 2024 Men's Singles Final: Live Telecast and Streaming Details
When is the US Open 2024 men's singles final?
The US Open 2024 men's singles final will be played at 11:30 PM IST on September 8.
Where will the US Open 2024 men's singles final be played?
The US Open 2024 men's singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
Where will the live telecast of the US Open 2024 men's singles final be available in India?
The live telecast of the US Open 2024 men's singles final will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Where will the live streaming of the US Open 2024 men's singles final be available in India?
The live streaming of the US Open 2024 men's singles final will be available on the SonyLIV app.