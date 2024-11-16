Women's ACT 2024, India vs China LIVE UPDATES: India to aim for top spot against China

After three back-to-back wins, the defending champions India and China are all set to clash in the top-of-the-table battle at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at Rajgir International Hockey Stadium on Saturday, November 16.

Both China and India, with three wins from as many games, became the first two teams to qualify for the semifinals after matchday 3 of the competition. China outranks India in the points table due to a higher goal difference. However, their game on Saturday will resolve the dispute over who will head towards the knockout stage with more wins under their belt.

India, except in their second game against Korea, have been a dominant side, denying the opposition any goals while relentlessly scoring themselves. The same goes for China, as, except for their last game against Japan, it has been a cakewalk for them in the competition.

Despite India being the home side, China will walk into the game as the clear favourites as they have a better head-to-head record against the hosts across all competitions, with 28 wins compared to only 11 losses. However, the Salima Tete-led team India will try to set past numbers aside and will hope to continue their title defence with a perfect win record.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China playing 11

India probable 11: Sharmila Devi, Savita Punia, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika.

China probable 11: Yunxia Fan, Dian Zhang, Xueling Zeng, Jinzhuang Tan, Jiali Chen, Yanan Xu, Tangjie Liu, Guoting Hao, Jingyi Li, Lihang Wang, Ting Li.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China live telecast in India:

Sony Sports will telecast the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China match live in India.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China live streaming in India:

Sony Liv will stream the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China match in India on its application and website.

Stay tuned for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China match live updates.